Pompano features; Handle tops $1m again

Pompano Beach, FL...January 12...Rebellious and DG's Caviar were the harness racing stars under the moonlight at Pompano Park on Monday as these two captured their respective Open Handicap events as handle eclipsed the $1 million mark for the third time since the beginning of the new year.

Rebellious, the splendid seven year-old gelded son of Mach Three , won the major share of the $11,000 purse as he zipped off the wings and carded panels of :27, :55.1 and 1:23 before a :27.3 finale brought him to the wire in 1:50.3. Wally Hennessey was in the bike for trainer Mike Deters, who co-owns with Joel Warner.

Southwind Amazon (Matt Kakaley) was a fast closing second, a half-length away, while Skip To My Lou (Joe Chindano, Jr.) was next, four lengths off the winner.

Seeing Eye Single and McMach picked up the final awards in the classy septet.

In a post race interview, trainer Deters related, "I thought it was a big effort, especially after a week off. He was used a bit in the opener--:27--and came home in :27.3. Wally (Hennessey) gave him a great steer and, when you have a horse as great as Southwind Amazon haunting you all the way around, it makes the accomplishment even more special.

For Rebelious, it was his 42nd career win, vaulting his earnings to $329,456. As the 9 to 5 favorite, Rebellious paid $5.60 to win.

Rebelious

DG's Caviar, who made an early miscue last week after being "jammed up" but still finishing second, was relentless this night in yet another confrontation with arch-rival Muscles For Life, playing a bit of "tag" before taking charge and drawing away late for the 4 1/2 length win in 1:53.1 for trainer-driver Andy Shetler.

Muscles For Life (Wally Hennessey) did finish second with Born To Thrive (Rick Plano) next. Bucketlist Hanover and Everyone's Talkin were next in the field of seven.

At the outset, Muscles For Life left with his usual alacrity from his outside post seven and zipped into the early lead with DG's Caviar, post six, away cautiously and charging forward, taking charge at the opener in :27.2 and carding fractions of :55.4 and 1:24.3 before a :28.3 finale soundly sealed the issue.

The altered son of Prime Time Caviar , who set a track record for four year-old trotting geldings (1:53) as the sun set on the old year, got his first win of the new year and now has won five of six since his arrival here at Pompano Park.

After the race, Andy Shetler reflected, "He's just a determined bulldog right now--the best he's ever been. I never asked him for anything in the mile, he just did it all on his own. I know these things don't last forever but I am thankful for his success up to this point."

Owned by Daniel Graber, DG's Caviar has 15 wins in 40 lifetime starts, good for $126,700. Off at 4 to 5 on the tote-board, DG's Caviar paid $3.80 to his multitude of faithful.

DG's Caviar

Drivers Wally Hennessey and David Miller, making his first Pompano appearance of the season, each had driving doubles on the program--Hennessey scoring with the aforementioned Rebellious and Make A Statement, while Miller hit the winner's circle with Real Peace and B Like Cruiser.

With a pair of $30,000 guaranteed pools on the Pick-4 wager, handled vaulted over the $1 million for the third time in his young year of 2021--the Monday total being $1,157,231.

On Tuesday, mares will be in the limelight as Image Of A Dream seeks a repeat win in the $11,000 Open Handicap against Ask Me Ifi Care, Cult Icon, Crisp Mane, Casie's Believer and Another Beach Day.

On the wagering side of the ledger, there is a $20,000 guaranteed pool the Tuesday Pick-4 with an industry low 12% takeout. There is also a carryover in the Super Hi-5 finale of $87,689.51.

Free programs are available on the isle casino racing website.

Post time is set for 7:20 p.m.

by John Berry for Pompano Park