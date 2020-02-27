Day At The Track

Pompano to host Living Legends Tournament

01:40 PM 27 Feb 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Dave Palone, harness racing Tony Morgan, harness racing Tim Tetrick, harness racing David Miller, harness racing Bruce Ranger, harness racing Wally Hennessey, harness racing Peter Wrenn, harness racing Kevin Wallis, harness racing
Dave Palone
Chris Gooden photo
Tony Morgan
Tim Tetrick
USTA photo
David Miller
Bruce Ranger
Skip Smith photo
Wally Hennessey
Skip Smith photo
Peter Wrenn
Kevin Wallis
Skip Smith photo
Previous
1 - 3 of 8
Next

Pompano Beach, FL — Pompano Park will host two major harness racing events on Sunday (March 1) as eight of the greatest names in the sport will compete in a multi-race competition over the famed five-eighths-mile oval.

The top billing goes to the “Masters of the Mile Drivers Challenge” featuring eight drivers whose total victory count is more than 100,000 with horse owners benefiting to the tune of almost $1 billion in purse money.

Dave Palone, with 19,114 career wins, will be in action on Sunday night, along with Tony Morgan (16,622), David Miller (12,914), Tim Tetrick (11,531), Wally Hennessey (10,461), Kevin Wallis (10,281), Peter Wrenn (10,220), and Bruce Ranger (9,172).

For the members of Pompano Park’s “Send It In Army,” these “Masters of the Mile” will be a part of the early daily double, the final leg of the Pick-5, the start of the Pick-4 and an Open 2 pace.

In addition, Miller and Tetrick will be hosts of the Pro-Am with both competing as captains in three other events featuring many of the top amateur drivers, which has become an annual tradition here at Pompano Park benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation and New Vocations.

Those trio of events encompass the second half of the early daily double, the kick-off of the Pick-6 and the fourth race pentafecta.

Post time for the blockbuster card is set for 7:20 p.m.

by John Berry, for Pompano Park

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Shorter season for Shartin N in 2020
27-Feb-2020 13:02 PM NZDT
Pompano to host Living Legends Tournament
27-Feb-2020 13:02 PM NZDT
Major Occasion celebrates with big score
27-Feb-2020 13:02 PM NZDT
Guest line-up for Post Time Thursday
27-Feb-2020 12:02 PM NZDT
Wilberforce a force to be reckoned with
27-Feb-2020 11:02 AM NZDT
Greene Stable sharp at Saratoga
27-Feb-2020 11:02 AM NZDT
Make it six straight for Blue Ivy
27-Feb-2020 11:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News