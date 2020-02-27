Pompano to host Living Legends Tournament

Pompano Beach, FL — Pompano Park will host two major harness racing events on Sunday (March 1) as eight of the greatest names in the sport will compete in a multi-race competition over the famed five-eighths-mile oval.

The top billing goes to the “Masters of the Mile Drivers Challenge” featuring eight drivers whose total victory count is more than 100,000 with horse owners benefiting to the tune of almost $1 billion in purse money.

Dave Palone, with 19,114 career wins, will be in action on Sunday night, along with Tony Morgan (16,622), David Miller (12,914), Tim Tetrick (11,531), Wally Hennessey (10,461), Kevin Wallis (10,281), Peter Wrenn (10,220), and Bruce Ranger (9,172).

For the members of Pompano Park’s “Send It In Army,” these “Masters of the Mile” will be a part of the early daily double, the final leg of the Pick-5, the start of the Pick-4 and an Open 2 pace.

In addition, Miller and Tetrick will be hosts of the Pro-Am with both competing as captains in three other events featuring many of the top amateur drivers, which has become an annual tradition here at Pompano Park benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation and New Vocations.

Those trio of events encompass the second half of the early daily double, the kick-off of the Pick-6 and the fourth race pentafecta.

Post time for the blockbuster card is set for 7:20 p.m.