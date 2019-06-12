Popular hobby trainer in fine touch

Steve and Greg Leight with their trotters Your Nicked and Arrested

Kyneton harness racing hobby trainer Greg Leight and his reinsman son Steve are leaving their mark on the track at the moment.

The stable has posted recent strong country wins at Ballarat and Maryborough - and now they've decided it's again time to mix it at Melbourne's metro circuit, Melton.

Bay gelding square gaiter Arrested ( Lawman USA-Scarlett Ribbons ( Roydon Boy USA) has certainly earnt that opportunity. He's been in great form with four wins and five placings from 13 starts this season.

Arrested and his stablemate Your Nicked ( Lawman USA-Arrestin Tess ( Red Coach Glory USA) have run the quinella at their past two outings - with the score one-all on the victory spoils.

"They have both been going along nicely, but if you can weigh in then everyone is happy," Greg said.

"We try and avoid having them clash, but sometimes it's just inevitable because they're both in the same class. It's pretty good to get a couple of quinellas though!" he said.

Now retired from his trade as a former butcher and drover in the meat industry, harness racing is Greg's hobby.

"Win, lose or draw we tend to make a day of it at the meetings. We'll have a drink and stay around for something to eat with our couple of owners," Greg said.

"And it really is nice to be enjoying a purple patch of success. At present we have a good lot of horses and you just hope they keep coming up each season.

"We are hopeful these two can work their way into the country cup circuit next season, because they're both excellent standing start horses. That's the plan anyway."

Secretary Manager of Maryborough HRC Les Chapman presents the trophy to Steve Leight and part-owner Kevin Walsh

Greg said he'd be thrilled to see Your Nicked continue to improve for part-owner Kevin Walsh and his son and daughter-in-law Tim and Belinda.

"Kevin and his brother Frank were farmers at Trentham and breeders for many years and Your Nicked is the last one they bred out of the former top racemare Arrestin Tess (who won 13 with 37 places for $75,000)."

Greg, who landed a Group One success with Dalmont Jo in the 2003 VicBred Super Series Final for 2yo fillies, said he enjoyed training trotters.

"I've got five in work and three of them are trotters and if you are lucky enough to get some handy ones, it can be heaps of fun," he said.

"I probably don't discriminate, though, because a talented pacer is quite okay too!"

Apart from Arrested (6 wins $34,000), and Your Nicked (also 6 for $43,000), the Leight stable also has tough trotting campaigner Law Legend (13 wins, 29 placings for $89,000).

"We won the $14,500 Warragul Trotters Cup in late April with Law Legend. He's a great beginner and when he's in front, he just pumps up in heart and ability," Greg said.

"Apart from those we also have C3 pacer Daddywho (9 wins/$55,000) and an Auckland Reactor -sired 2yo pacer I've got a big opinion of," he said.

Greg said he enjoys the training side and is quite happy to leave the driving duties mainly to Steve; with Jack Laugher and Brad Chisholm being called upon when necessary.

The Leight team is prepared on a trotting track inside the Kyneton racecourse.

"It has been a long-standing setup, probably over 40 years but there's now only a handful of us harness racing guys left. It's used more by the gallops people," Greg said.

"But I love it because it's so convenient. I live very close and the facilities are all there."

Hoofnote: Arrested has drawn barrier 8 in race 3 at Melton on Saturday night.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura