Day At The Track

Positions unchanged in this week's Poll

07:20 AM 23 Aug 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
no-change.jpg

Freehold, NJ --- No horses changed positions in this week’s harness racing Hambletonian Society / Breeders Crown Poll Top 10, but Fear The Dragon solidified his hold on No. 1.

Fear The Dragon, who won a division of the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes for 3-year-old male pacers last weekend, received 33 of 35 first-place votes in this week’s balloting.

Ariana G, who took on the boys in the Zweig Memorial for 3-year-old trotters and finished second by a quarter-length to Yes Mickey, remained second in the poll. She was followed by Huntsville, who was fifth in the same PaSS division as Fear The Dragon, and idle Hannelore Hanover and Downbytheseaside.

The remaining five horses in the rankings -- Marion Marauder, Resolve, Walner, Blazin Britches, and Agent Q -- also did not see action last week.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Fear The Dragon (33)

3pc

12-10-2-0

$1,034,810

347

1

2

Ariana G (2)

3tf

8-6-1-1

$544,091

306

2

3

Huntsville

3pc

11-7-3-0

$885,838

224

3

4

Hannelore Hanover

5tm

7-4-2-0

$235,299

172

4

5

Downbytheseaside

3pc

10-6-1-2

$686,216

170

5

6

Marion Marauder

4th

5-3-1-1

$443,177

139

6

7

Resolve

6th

6-3-1-0

$327,070

131

7

8

Walner

3tc

2-2-0-0

$83,615

98

8

9

Blazin Britches

3pf

9-8-1-0

$123,392

73

9

10

Agent Q

3pf

9-6-2-0

$414,975

60

10

Manchego (38); Lady Shadow (32); Pasithea Face S (27); Devious Man (15); Percy Bluechip (13); Bit Of A Legend N, What The Hill (12); Keystone Velocity (11); Crazy Wow (8); Check Six (7); Nike Franco N (6); Yes Mickey (5); Dealt A Winner, Magic Presto, Perfect Spirit (4); Holy Trout, International Moni, Western Fame (2); Summer Travel (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Remembering Harry Von Knoblauch
23-Aug-2017 07:08 AM NZST
Positions unchanged in this week's Poll
23-Aug-2017 07:08 AM NZST
Trot winner to be invited to $1m International
23-Aug-2017 06:08 AM NZST
Stakes and track record set at The Ocean
23-Aug-2017 05:08 AM NZST
No racing at Tioga - shortage of horses!
23-Aug-2017 03:08 AM NZST
Fastest two-year-old ever at Scioto 1:51.1
22-Aug-2017 22:08 PM NZST
Millers + Trotting Hopples = Stallion Series success
22-Aug-2017 20:08 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News