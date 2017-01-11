Post race irregularities - Cran Dalgety

11:36 AM 11 Jan 2017 NZDT
Cran Dalgety Racing Integrity Unit
Cran Dalgety
Racing Integrity Unit

The NZ Racing Laboratory Services has advised the Racing Integrity Unit of irregularities in the urine samples taken from the horses Fatima Siad in Race 11 at the Timaru Harness Racing Club meeting on Saturday 19 November 2016 and Raukapuka Ruler in Race 1 at the NZMTC meeting on Friday 16 December 2016.

Both horses are trained in Canterbury by Mr C Dalgety.
 
The irregularities are to Cobalt which in New Zealand Harness Racing is a prohibited substance at a level above 200 ug/L. 
 
RIU Officials are conducting an investigation and no further comment will be made until the investigation has been completed. 
 
A previous cobalt positive in harness racing was caused by contamination in a feed supplement. 
 
Mike Godber 
General Manager 
Racing Integrity Unit
