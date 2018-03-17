Post Time special: LT'S best

In this addition of the New Vocations retired race horse recap, we will be featuring a former star, donated by Tom Barrett. His name is LT's Best, and he is a 15 year old brown harness racing gelding out of Davanti, by the Supergill mare, Light Tackle.

This war horse had an impeccable career as a standardbred racehorse, and is looking to excel at his new job. Although he's had a lot of people interested him, he hasn't quite found his right match yet.

"He's had a chance to settle down and has learned to be a horse while with us," New Vocations Standardbred Director Winnie Nemeth stated.

"LT" is known to love a routine, and while he was still racing, he was with two stables, Tom Barrett from Michigan and Vince Copeland in Delaware.

While speaking with the former connections of LT's Best, they made it abundantly clear that he loved to race. He is a very smart horse, maybe too smart for his own good. While talking with former caretaker Ryan Barrett, he had a lot of say great thing to say about him. One thing he made very clear was how professional he was.

LT started 117 times, making his way to the winners circle on 28 occasions earning $467,995 lifetime. In 2009 at the age of 6 he had a career high, earning over $177,000. He took his lifetime mark in the Green Speed open trot in 1:53.3 at Harrah's Philadelphia.

Barrett has many memories with LT's Best, but one that sticks out was when LT won the open trot three weeks in a row at Hazel Park Raceway in 2007.

Aside from that, LT's Best had many highlights in his career, as well as his fair share of success on the stakes circuit where he was a money earner in The American National Trot at Balmoral, The Patriot Trot at Colonial, and The Dygert Memorial Trot at Hawthorne. In 2007 and 2008 he was invited and participated in the Patriot Trot.

"LT definitely looks for his groom or rider to have confidence in their abilities, to also have confidence in him and trust they will guide him in the right direction." Barrett explained. LT loves kids and loves any kind of treats, his favorite is carrots.

"We are really excited to have had the opportunity to work with him. I think he will be great at whatever he does next, whether it's a show horse, a trail horse, or even a driving horse.

"LT is ready for his next step and a new home," Nemeth stated. You can help the cause and donate numerous ways through New Vocations. For more information visit www.posttimewithmikeandmike.com or www.newvocations.org

NOTE: Last month's 'New Vocation's Horse Spotlight' featured Ohio State Champion JJ Hall. Post Times is happy to report that because of the article, JJ Hall was adopted by a loving family with a farm in North Carolina.

By Jessica Otten, for Post Time with Mike and Mike