Post Time live from Camluck Classic

Post Time with Mike and Mike presented by USTA/BetAmerica is excited to kick off the 2019 live remote season with coverage of the Camluck Classic on Friday night (May 31).

Mike and Mike will bring extensive harness racing coverage of the Camluck Classic beginning at 8:30 p.m., on their website, www.posttimewithmikeandmike.com. The program will run three hours.

During the broadcast, the team will present live interviews from the paddock, handicapping analysis, and winner's circle reaction as the night goes on. Garnet Barnsdale and Nicholas "Ace" Barnsdale will be the reporters on site with Michael Carter.

In addition to the live broadcast, Michael Carter will also be joining track announcer Shannon "Sugar" Doyle for the pre-game show on the Western Fair broadcast. Expert handicapping selections from Mike and Mike contributors will be provided on their website beginning Thursday.

The Raceway at Western Fair District will have a ton of promotions going on throughout the entire evening. There will be hundreds of giveaways, drawings throughout the evening and a t-shirt toss. Tickets are still available for the VIP Infield Experience, and can be purchased online at www.camluckclassic.ca. The National Anthem will be performed by Sarina Haggerty and Connor Morand.



Post Time with Mike and Mike's live show can be heard via the website,www.posttimewithmikeandmike.com and on the archive at www.betamerica.com/BARN.

Michael Carter

Social Media and Publicity Coordinator