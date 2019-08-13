Post draw for $200,000 Prix DEte on Thursday

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The harness racing horses eligible for the $200,000C Prix D'Ete at the Hippodrome 3R must be entered in the race office at the track by 11:00 am on Wednesday.

The post position draw for the race will take place at a special press conference at the Hippodrome 3R on Thursday morning starting at 11:00 am with the draw taking place at 12:00 noon.

The phone number and fax for the race office at H3R is 819-376-4453 Fax 819-374-3585.

The Prix D'Ete, once the richest and most prestigious race in Canada, was revived by the Quebec Jockey Club back in 2013.

The inaugural revival saw Jimmy Takter's Sunfire Blue Chip set the all-age Canadian and track record at 3R in 1:50.3. That record was tied the following year with All Bet's Off scoring for the Ron Burke Stable.

Then Harness Horse of the Year, Wiggle It Jiggleit, came to 3R for Team Teague in 2016, only to come up second best to the Burke's Stable's Rockin Ron in a classic battle over a sloppy track in 1:52.

In 2017 it was the Jimmy Takter Stable winning the Prix D'Ete for the second time as Western Fame and driver Trevor Henry wired the field in 1:53.2. Then this past year, Ricky and Jamie Macomber stole the show in an upset with their pacer Beckhams Z Tam in 1:52.1.