Post draws for $100,000 Invitationals

Harrah's Philadelphia's race office held a live telecast Tuesday morning for the post position draws for this Sunday's three $100,000 harness racing Grand Circuit stakes events, the Commodore Barry Pace, the Betsy Ross Pace and the Maxie Lee Memorial Trot.

All three races have drawn the best older pacers and trotters currently in harness racing. Post time on Sunday at Harrah's Philadelphia starts at 12:40 pm.

CHESTER PA – Test Of Faith, the fastest two-year-old of 2020, showed she’s ready for whatever her opponents may throw at her with a sensational qualifying victory in 1:53.1 at Harrah’s Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The Art Major filly, trained by Brett Pelling for Melvin Segal, Kentuckiana Racing Stable, and Eddie Gran, was reserved off early fractions of :28.2 and :58.2 by driver David Miller, sitting third, four lengths off at the half. Test Of Faith moved up to second, still six lengths off the lead, by the 1:26 three-quarters, but she roared her individual last quarter in :26 to be a 1½ length winner.

Test Of Faith now has two winning qualifiers in preparation for 2021, a year after her 1:48.4 win at Lexington was quicker than even “the boys” among freshmen.

Forbidden Trade, the 2019 Hambletonian winner who would draw post four for this Sunday’s $100,000 Maxie Lee Trot at Philly an hour later, got a good workout in another qualifier, winning in 1:58.1 with back fractions of :57.3 - :28.1. Bob McClure drove the son of Kadabra for trainer Luc Blais and owners Determination.

Shnitzledosomethin qualified in 1:53.3 for driver David Miller, trainer Dylan Davis, and owners Howard Taylor, Edwin Gold, Abraham Basen, and Richard Lombardo. The son of Fred And Ginger will not be in the $100,000 Commodore Barry Pace, but he may be on a strong undercard on Sunday.