Post positions drawn for Breeders Crown

Anderson, IN -- Post positions were drawn on Saturday, October 24 at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino for the Open Mare Pace, Two-Year-Old Filly Trot, Three-Year-Old Filly Pace, and Three-Year-Old Filly Trot Breeders Crown Finals. Elimination winners drew from posts one through five with the remainder of the field in an open draw.

The Open Mare Pace was the only open event that required an elimination. Rockin Nola and Trillions Hanover received byes and advanced directly to the final. Following are the fields in post position order for the Breeders Crown Finals:

$300,000 Breeders Crown Open Mare Pace

PP-Horse-Trainer

1-Sweet Lucy Lou--Robert Cleary

2-Rockin Nola--Joe Putnam

3-Kissin In The Sand--Nancy Takter

4-Caviart Ally--Brett Pelling

5-Warrawee Ubeaut--Ron Burke

6-Shartin N--Jim King Jr.

7-Philly Hanover--Robert Don Fellows

8-Treacherous Reign--Tony Alagna

9-Trillions Hanover--Tom Fanning

10-Stonebridge Soul--Chris Ryder

$600,000 Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Filly Trot

PP-Horse-Trainer

1-Ima Diamond Babe--James Yoder

2-Iteration--Marcus Melander

3-Splash Blue Chip--Ake Svandstedt

4-Mazzarati--Lucas Wallin

5-Lady Chaos--Linda Toscano

6-Hello I Love You--Tony Alagna

7-Big City Pearl--James Yoder

8-Swift Swanda--Erv Miller

9-Gotta Believe--Julie Miller

10-Presto--Ake Svandstedt

$500,000 Breeders Crown Three-Year-Old Filly Pace

PP-Horse-Trainer

1-Drama Act--Ron Burke

2-Party Girl Hill--Chris Ryder

3-Lyons Sentinel--Jim King Jr.

4-Peaky Sneaky--Nancy Takter

5-Pettycoat Business--Brian Brown

6-Rocknificent--Linda Toscano

7-JK First Lady--Nancy Takter

8-Lady Lou--Tony Alagna

9-Hen Party--Tony Alagna

10-New Year--Chris Ryder

$500,000 Breeders Crown Three-Year-Old Filly Trot

PP-Horse-Trainer

1-Next Level Stuff--Ron Burke

2-Crucial--Chris Ryder

3-May Baby--James Yoder

4-Sorella--Nancy Takter

5-Spoiled Princess--Nancy Takter

6-Ab's Attitudexpress--Lucas Wallin

7-Hypnotic AM--Marcus Melander

8-Caviart Eva--Nancy Takter

9-Rock Swan--Erv Miller

10-Love A Good Story--Julie Miller

The remaining fields for the Breeders Crown Finals will be drawn at Harrah's Hoosier Park at a Post Draw Reception on Monday, October 26 at 6pm. In addition to a live stream of the racing cards for the Breeders Crown finals, Harrah's Hoosier Park will provide a live stream of the post position draw.

The draw broadcast will be part of a week-long coverage leading up to the Breeders Crown finals. Harrah's Hoosier Park's social media feeds will also stream the post position draws and other Breeders Crown event week festivities. The Breeders Crown finals will be drawn in the following order:

Monday, October 26--Post Draw Reception at 6pm:

Open Trot

Open Pace

Three-Year-Old Colt Pace

Three-Year-Old Colt Trot

Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will host the 2020 Breeders Crown Finals on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 with limited spectators, in accordance with the approved health and safety plan for the event.

The 2020 Breeders Crown event, presented by The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will be the 37th edition of the $6 million event. First post for the Breeders Crown eliminations will be 6:30 p.m. (EDT) while post time for the Breeders Crown finals will be 6:00 p.m. (EDT). For more information on the Breeders Crown or upcoming events at Harrah's Hoosier Park, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.