Post positions drawn for Breeders Crown events

Anderson, IN— October 23, 2020—Post positions were drawn on Friday, October 23 at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino for the Open Mare Trot, Two-Year-Old Colt Trot, Two-Year-Old Filly Pace, and Two-Year-Old Colt Pace Breeders Crown Finals. Elimination winners drew from posts one through five with the remainder of the harness racing field in an open draw.

In the two-year-old pacing filly ranks, elimination winners Continualou and JK Alwaysbealady drew post one and two respectively. Continualou provided the biggest upset of the evening after pacing home in :26 to score at odds of 92-1 and claim the first of two $25,000 eliminations with David Miller in the bike.

Two-Year-Old Pacing Colt Perfect Sting remained undefeated with an impressive performance in the second of two $25,000 eliminations for the Breeders Crown Juvenile pacing colts and geldings for trainer Joe Holloway. Southwind Gendry also continued his winning ways as he delivered as the heavy betting favorite in the first elimination for freshman pacing colts. Perfect Sting and Southwind Gendry will line up right next to each other in the $600,000 Final on Friday, October 30, drawing post two and three respectively.

On the trotting side, elimination winners In Range and Venerate drew post three and five, respectively for their $600,000 final.

Following are the fields in post position order for the Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Finals:

$600,000 Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Filly Pace

PP-Horse-Trainer

1-Continualou--Ron Burke

2-JK Alwaysbalady-Nancy Takter

3-Caviart Audrey-Nancy Takter

4-Paulas Bet Hanover-Ron Burke

5-Scarlett Hanover--Ron Burke

6-Blue Diamond Eyes—Ron Burke

7-Fire Start Hanover—R. Nifty Norman

8-Nashville Elgenna—Tony Alagna

9-Notorious Pink--Tony Alagna

10-Somethingbeautiful—Dylan Davis

$600,000 Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Colt Trot

PP-Horse-Trainer

1-Take All Comers—Jim Campbell

2-Cricket Fashion—Jim Campbell

3-In Range—Marcus Melander

4-On A Streak—Luc Blais

5-Venerate—Julie Miller

6-Muscle Dynasty—Paula Wellwood

7-Captain Corey—Ake Svandstedt

8-Zenith Stride—Mark Harder

9-Delayed Hanover—Ake Svandstedt

10-Brookview Bolt—Ron Burke

$600,000 Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Colt Pace

PP-Horse-Trainer

1-Jk Going West—LeWayne Miller

2-Perfect Sting—Joe Holloway

3-Southwind Gendry—Ron Burke

4-Always A Miki—Nancy Takter

5-Bayfield Beach—Brian Brown

6-Summa Cum Laude—Ron Burke

7-Abuckabett Hanover—Tony Alagna

8-Caviart Lotus—Nancy Takter

9-Captains Place—John Ackley

10-Literl Lad Hanover—Ron Burke

The Open Mare Trot did not require an elimination and all entrants advanced to the final slated for Saturday, October 31.

$300,000 Breeders Crown Open Mare Trot

PP-Horse-Trainer

1-Weslynn Quest—Christopher Beaver

2-Conway Kellyanne—Daryl Bontrager

3-Pat Matters—R.Nifty Norman

4-When Dovescry—Brett Pelling

5-Plunge Bluechip—Ake Svandstedt

6-Felicity Shagwell—Ake Svandstedt

7-Manchego—Nancy Takter

8-Grand Swan—LeWayne Miller

Five Breeders Crown eliminations will highlight the Saturday, October 24 program at Harrah’s Hoosier Park. The remaining divisions will be drawn as follows:

Saturday, October 24—following the final elimination race:

Open Mare Pace

Two-Year-Old Filly Trot

Three-Year-Old Filly Pace

Three-Year-Old Filly Trot

Monday, October 26—Post Draw Reception at 6pm:

Open Trot

Open Pace

Three-Year-Old Colt Pace

Three-Year-Old Colt Trot

Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will host the 2020 Breeders Crown Finals on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 with limited spectators, in accordance with the approved health and safety plan for the event.

The 2020 Breeders Crown event, presented by The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will be the 37th edition of the $6 million event. First post for the Breeders Crown eliminations will be 6:30 p.m. (EDT) while post time for the Breeders Crown finals will be 6:00 p.m. (EDT). For more information on the Breeders Crown or upcoming events at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark. com