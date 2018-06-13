Post positions drawn for NA Cup

Milton, ON --- The C$1 million Pepsi North America Cup final takes place Saturday (June 16) at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

This past Saturday’s three elimination winners (Lather Up, Stay Hungry and Wes Delight) earned the right to select their post positions for the final. The post position draw took place Tuesday afternoon.

Here is the field in post position order:

PP-Horse-Driver-Trainer

1-St Lads Neptune-Jody Jamieson-Stephanie Jamieson

2-Stay Hungry-Doug McNair-Tony Alagna

3-Wes Delight-Corey Callahan-Mark Harder

4-Lather Up-Montrell Teague-Clyde Francis

5-American History-Yannick Gingras-Tony Alagna

6-Lost In Time-Scott Zeron-Jimmy Takter

7-Done Well-Tim Tetrick-Brian Brown

8-Nutcracker Sweet-Tim Tetrick-Jimmy Takter

9-Hayden Hanover-Andy Miller-Julie Miller

10-Hitman Hill-Brett Miller-Chris Oakes