Traders wins €700,000 Prix de Cornulier

January 21, 2018 - Traders won today’s Prix de Cornulier (Gr. I, monte, international, purse €700,000, 2700 meters) for jockey Joann Lebourgeois and harness racing owner/trainer Philippe Allaire.

The six year old son of Ready Cash -Graziella, shown below and off at 3.9/1, recorded his 11 career win for €837,860 earned.

Race time was 1.11.3kr in the rain and fog, well faster than the 2012 set race record of 1.12kr by Quif de Villeneuve.

6.9/1 Draft Life (5f Ubriaco-Maflymede) was a game second for Eric Raffin and breeder/owner/trainer Louis Baudron. Third was 1.3/1 favorite Bilibili (7m Niky-Quetty du Donjon) with Alexandre Abrivard up for L.C. Abrivard and breeder/owner Jean Pierre Barjon. 54/1 Canadien d’Am and 52/1 Catalogne completed the top five. Bohemian Rhapsody and Cyprien des Bordes were sixth and seventh purse earners.

Fractions were quick and steady (1.12.3kr at 1500 meters to go; 1.11.1kr at the 1000; 1.10.8kr at 500 remaining).

The opener at Vincennes today was the Prix M.M. Gougeon, a Gr. II event for a purse of €110,000, and raced over a stated distance of 2850 meters, distance handicapped 25 meters for winners over €191,000 lifetime.

The 25 meter penalized Cash Maker (6g Coktail Jet -Salt Lake City) scored at 1.3/1 for trainer/driver Sebastien Ernault and breeder/owner N.W. Hicewa timed in 1.13.4kr with a powerful final 500 (time at the 500 remaining mark was 1.14.2kr).

8.4/1 and 25 meter handicapped Captain Sparrow (6m Ready Cash -Holly du Locton) rallied for second driven by Gabriele Gelormini for Luc Roelens, trainer for Stal Markove. Third was 35/1 Comete dArche (6f Ready Cash -Java Darche) with J.Ph. Monclin up for trainer Junior Guelpa.

Ezreal Jiel and Express Jet Wins Groupe Tests

Post Prix de Cornulier action this day at Vincennes was highlighted by several upper class events. The Prix de Mirande (purse €90,000, 2850 meters, 10 European starters) went to 1.7/1 Goofy Greenwood (5g Russel November -Chatooga River) with Franck Nivard up for trainer Hugo Langeweg Jr. and owner Stal Amsterdam. Race time was 1.14.6kr. 4/1 Delloro Vedaquais (5g Ready Cash -Spandelle) was second for J.Ph. Monclin, and owner/trainer Philippe Allaire. 1.7/1 co-favorite Dexter Chatho (5g Un Amour d’Haufor -Okoyama) was third for owner/trainer/breeder Christian Bigeon

The Gr. II Prix Camille de Wazieres (monte, purse €120,000, 2175 meters) was a battle to the line won by Ezreal Jiel (4m Redeo Josselyn -Una Lova Jiel) with Guillaume Marin in the irons for trainer J.L. Dersoir and Ecurie Luck, a first career victory for Ezreal Jiel, off at 8.5/1. Race time was 1.13.1kr off quick fractions (1.10,.5kr at 1500 remaining, 1.12.1kr at the 1000 and 1.13.2kr with 500 meters to go). 24/1 Eagle Ligherie (4m Repeat Love -Soragane) was second for Alexandre Abrivard and third was 5.8/1 El Diablo d’Aut (4m Saxo de Vandel -Nuit des Dimes) for Eric Raffin

The day’s final groupe event was the Gr.III Prix Bellino II (purse €95,000, 2100 meters autostart). The 1.13.2kr timed winner was 8.1/1 Express Jet (4m Goetmals Wood -Run For Jet) reined by trainer Pierre Vercruysse for Ecurie Opale. Jean Etienne Dubois bred this winner that scored from post six and ejoyed a pocket journey before exploding past rivals in the lane. 59/1 Epace Turgot (5f Orlando Vici -Kippa Turgot) was second for J-M Bazire and 49/ Estola (4f Nextar -Nika) took the third spot for J.Ph. Monclin and Ecurie Comte P de Montesson.