€90,000 Grand Prix de Vincennes

03:38 AM 19 Mar 2018 NZDT
Brune des Forges, harness racing
Brune des Forges winning the Gr. III Prix de Vincennes
Paris Turf Photo

March 16, 2018 - Friday’s Gr. III Prix de Vincennes (purse €90,000, 2925 meters, International) at Cagnes-sur-Mer went to 2.3/1 Brune des Forges (7f Rolling d’Heripre-Salsa d’Orgeres) clock in 1.13.3kr for harness racing trainer/driver Nicolas Ensch and Ecurie Louis d’Aur.

2.9/1 Viking d’Hermes (9g Sancho Panca-Norina Way) took second spot for Yannick Alain Briand and trainer J.M. Roubaud. Third was 3.4/1 Uniflosa Bella (10f Jag de Bellouet-Koctiflosa Gede) with J.Ch. Feron aboard.

The Prix de Cabourg (purse €56,000, 2925 meters, four year olds) led the undercard with a 1.13.7kr timed victory earned by 1.3/1 favorite Elvis du Vallon (4m Reve de Beylev-Premiere de Beylev) with trainer Nicolas Ensch aboard for Ecurie du It.

De l’Epinay. 80/1 Ekianho de Nile (4f Olimede) took second for owner/trainer/driver Anthony Muidebled. Third was another outside the 69/1 Entre Nous Trois (4f Goetmals Wood) handled by Gwean Junod for trainer Louis Baudron and Ecurie de Tremont.

The Prix de Vichy (purse €56,000, 2925 meters, three year olds) went to 1.17.3kr timed and Jerome Chavatte reined Frisbee d’Am off as 1.9/1 favorite.

Richard Westerink trains the winner for owner Nicole Jasieko.

7.7/1 File de Star (3m Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree) took the second check for Michael Izzo and trainer Michel Lenoir, ahead of 7.3/1 Formidable d’Azur (3m Orlando Vici) with Christophe Martens up for trainer Vincent Martens.

Cagnes sur Mer completed its winter meet with the following awards winners:

  • Top trainer (earnings) – Nicolas Ensch €640,980 and 18 wins
  • Top driver (earnings) – Y-A Briand €481,050 with 16 wins
  • Top jockey (earnings) – Quentin Seguin €105,940 with six wins
  • Top horse (earnings) – Bold Eagle €90,000
  • Top horse (wins) – Baumont d’Avignere with five wins

Thomas H. Hicks

