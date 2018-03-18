€90,000 Grand Prix de Vincennes

March 16, 2018 - Friday’s Gr. III Prix de Vincennes (purse €90,000, 2925 meters, International) at Cagnes-sur-Mer went to 2.3/1 Brune des Forges (7f Rolling d’Heripre -Salsa d’Orgeres) clock in 1.13.3kr for harness racing trainer/driver Nicolas Ensch and Ecurie Louis d’Aur.

2.9/1 Viking d’Hermes (9g Sancho Panca -Norina Way) took second spot for Yannick Alain Briand and trainer J.M. Roubaud. Third was 3.4/1 Uniflosa Bella (10f Jag de Bellouet -Koctiflosa Gede) with J.Ch. Feron aboard.

The Prix de Cabourg (purse €56,000, 2925 meters, four year olds) led the undercard with a 1.13.7kr timed victory earned by 1.3/1 favorite Elvis du Vallon (4m Reve de Beylev -Premiere de Beylev) with trainer Nicolas Ensch aboard for Ecurie du It.

De l’Epinay. 80/1 Ekianho de Nile (4f Olimede ) took second for owner/trainer/driver Anthony Muidebled. Third was another outside the 69/1 Entre Nous Trois (4f Goetmals Wood ) handled by Gwean Junod for trainer Louis Baudron and Ecurie de Tremont.

The Prix de Vichy (purse €56,000, 2925 meters, three year olds) went to 1.17.3kr timed and Jerome Chavatte reined Frisbee d’Am off as 1.9/1 favorite.

Richard Westerink trains the winner for owner Nicole Jasieko.

7.7/1 File de Star (3m Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree ) took the second check for Michael Izzo and trainer Michel Lenoir, ahead of 7.3/1 Formidable d’Azur (3m Orlando Vici ) with Christophe Martens up for trainer Vincent Martens.

Cagnes sur Mer completed its winter meet with the following awards winners:

Top trainer (earnings) – Nicolas Ensch €640,980 and 18 wins

Top driver (earnings) – Y-A Briand €481,050 with 16 wins

Top jockey (earnings) – Quentin Seguin €105,940 with six wins

Top horse (earnings) – Bold Eagle €90,000

Top horse (wins) – Baumont d’Avignere with five wins

Thomas H. Hicks