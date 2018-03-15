March 12. 2018 - Monday’s Bordeaux Le Bouscat featured Grand Prix Dynavena Maisagri Duran at Bordeaux (purse €40,000m 2650 meters distance handicap, 15 starters) went to 10/1 and 25 meter handicapped Shark Attack (10g April Perfect -Step By Step) handled by owner/trainer Mario Van Dooyeweerd.

The game veteran now has nine wins in 33 FR starts and raised his career earnings to €238,058.

Heinrich Platvoet bred the winner in Germany that is by a son of Armbro Goal and the dam Step By Step is a daughter of Allison Hollow from a Shogun Lobell dam.

He was nicknamed early in his career “Crazy Horse” for his antics and as Claudia Platvoet now states

“We ❤ u crazy horse”. Another 10/1 and 25 meter penalized performer Aribo Mix (8g Reve des Vallees ) rallied late for second, a neck short, for driver Dominik Cordeau with third to 4/5 favorite Diego Sautonne (5m Look de Star ) reined by conditioner Matthieu Abrivard.

A horse really named Crazy Horse was ninth.

Thomas H. Hicks