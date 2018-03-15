Venosc de Mirel wins at Laval

March 14, 2018 - Today’s Grand Prix Departmental de la Mayenne (purse €60,000, 2850 meters, 18 International starters) went to the impressive 6.6/1 Venosc du Mirel (9g Laetenter Diem -Melia Monchrome) in rein to Yoann Lebourgeois for owner/trainer Mme.

Severine Raimond. The veteran scored in 1.13.3kr overcoming a 25 meter handicap to increase career earnings to €484,160.

2.6/1 Coquin Bebe (6m Rancho Gede ) was a distant second for driver J-M Bazire and trainer Franck Leblanc, also a 25 meter penalized competitor as was third finishing 4.3/1 Alamo du Goutier (8g Quido du Goutier ) with owner/trainer Vincent Hebert driving.

Thomas H. Hicks