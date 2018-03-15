Day At The Track

Venosc de Mirel wins at Laval

12:50 PM 15 Mar 2018 NZDT
Venosc du Mirel
Venosc du Mirel
Le Trot Photo

March 14, 2018 - Today’s Grand Prix Departmental de la Mayenne (purse €60,000, 2850 meters, 18 International starters) went to the impressive 6.6/1 Venosc du Mirel (9g Laetenter Diem-Melia Monchrome) in rein to Yoann Lebourgeois for owner/trainer Mme.

Severine Raimond. The veteran scored in 1.13.3kr overcoming a 25 meter handicap to increase career earnings to €484,160.

2.6/1 Coquin Bebe (6m Rancho Gede) was a distant second for driver J-M Bazire and trainer Franck Leblanc, also a 25 meter penalized competitor as was third finishing 4.3/1 Alamo du Goutier (8g Quido du Goutier) with owner/trainer Vincent Hebert driving.

Thomas H. Hicks

