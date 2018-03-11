Day At The Track

€40,000 Grand Prix Charles Desrousseaux

11:00 AM 11 Mar 2018 NZDT
March 10, 2018 - 58/1 Arthuro Boy (8m LeRetour-Guyane) carried engineer Charles J. Bigeon to victory in today’s Le Croise Laroche featured Grand Prix Charles Desrousseaux (purse €40,000, 2825 meters distance handicap, 14 International starters), clocked in 1.15.5kr.

Yves Breux bred, owns and trains the winner.

16/1 Valse Mika (9f Niky-Ellamika) took second for breeder/trainer Sylvain Roger, ahead of the great veteran 6.7/1 Ustinof du Vivier (10g Look de Star-Melba du Vivier) reined by Rick Ebbinge for Belgium based Union Stable. He and fourth finishing Akim du Cap Vert (8m First de Retz) with Franck Anne up were timed in 1.14.9kr as they face distance penalties. 8,6/1 Best du Hauty, 31/1  Ustang Ludois and 2.1/1 favorite Cobra Bleu completed the top seven to the line.

Be there at Cagnes sur Mer tomorrow for the Gr. I Grand Criterium de Vitesse that includes Bold Eagle and Bird Parker over the one mile sprinter distance for a €200,000 purse.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

 
 

