€40,000 Grand Prix Charles Desrousseaux

March 10, 2018 - 58/1 Arthuro Boy (8m LeRetour -Guyane) carried engineer Charles J. Bigeon to victory in today’s Le Croise Laroche featured Grand Prix Charles Desrousseaux (purse €40,000, 2825 meters distance handicap, 14 International starters), clocked in 1.15.5kr.

Yves Breux bred, owns and trains the winner.

16/1 Valse Mika (9f Niky -Ellamika) took second for breeder/trainer Sylvain Roger, ahead of the great veteran 6.7/1 Ustinof du Vivier (10g Look de Star -Melba du Vivier) reined by Rick Ebbinge for Belgium based Union Stable. He and fourth finishing Akim du Cap Vert (8m First de Retz ) with Franck Anne up were timed in 1.14.9kr as they face distance penalties. 8,6/1 Best du Hauty, 31/1 Ustang Ludois and 2.1/1 favorite Cobra Bleu completed the top seven to the line.

Be there at Cagnes sur Mer tomorrow for the Gr. I Grand Criterium de Vitesse that includes Bold Eagle and Bird Parker over the one mile sprinter distance for a €200,000 purse.

Thomas H. Hicks



