Q+ at Vincennes; Trotting around Europe

January 18, 2018 - Today’s harness racing featured Q+ Prix Jean Paul Bertrand (purse €55,000, 2700 meters, 17 starters) went to 1.13.8kr timed 24/1 odds Costa Haufor (6f Saphir d’Haufor -Santa Haufor) driven by Christian J. Bigeon for breeder/owner/trainer Charles J. Bigeon. 10/1 Calizza Boko (6f Qwerty -Trancosa Boko) was a close second for J.Ph. Monclin and owner Mme. Camilla Vikstron and trainer Ph. Billard. 26/1 Carina du Parc (6f Roc Meslois ) and driver Franck Ouvrie ended third with the next two spots going to 74/1 Culture du Clos, Franck Anne up, and 60/1 Cats de la Ferme, with plot Pierre Vercruysse. That finish set up a “fine” Q+ exact order payoff (below).

One race later trainer/driver Christian Bigeon won the Prix Louis Cussinet (purse €55,000, 2100 meters autostart) with his 3/2 odds Dornella de Janze (5f Un Amour d’Haufor ) timed in 1.14.7kr. Christian Bigeon now has three wins in seven 2017 starts as driver.

The Vincennes’ Prix Jean Pierre Reynaldo (purse €60,000, 2700 meters, 14 starters) went to 1.13.4kr timed 2.6/1 odds Desperado (5m Kasado Phedo-Sirella) with trainer J-M Bazire up. Mlle Magali Moureaux bred and owns the winner. 9/1 Darlington Park (5g Orlando Vici -Inrosa Girl) was second for Franck Nivard and breeder/owner Mme. Michelle Stihl. 18/1 Dexter des Baux (5g Querido des Baux ) took third for Mathieu Mottier and trainer Franck Nivard.

On Wednesday at Vienna Austria was the Prix Paris (purse €5,500, 1600 meters autostart, 12 starters). The 1.13.8kr timed and 4/5 favorite Delux Ms (6g Coktail Jet -Divna Ms) scored for Mitja Slavic, the owner/driver, and trainer Marko Slavic Jr. 3.7/1 Mister Big Yankee (5g Muscles Yankee -Lady Medal) was second for Christoph Fischer and trainer Gregor Krennmayr. 12/1 Lady Muscles (5f Muscle Hill -Chieftess) was a very distant third for Gerhard Mayr.

On Tuesday some great veterans competed in the Prix Achille Cassart at Mons Ghlin (purse €7,200, 2850 meters, 10 starters). 9/10 favorite Ustinof du Vivier (10g Look de Star -Melba du Vivier) was a 1.16.1kr timed winner for Joseph Verbeeck and Union Stable. Jean Yves Lecuyer bred this 35 time winner in 94 starts for €1,070,440 earned. 3/1 Ru de l’Airou (13g Cygnus d’Odyssee -Cour d’Intheville) was second fow owner/driver Sven Hoste, this one a 41 time career winner for €866,672. 83/1 Maffioso Face (9g Revenue -Nouchka) was third for Daniel Parling.

At Gelsenkirchen on Tuesday was the featured Internationaler January (purse €7,000, 2000 meters, eight starters) and the 1.17kr timed winner was 5/2 Lotus Star (10g Look de Star -Lotusblute) for driver Tim Schwarma and owner Tim Raulf. 1.1/1 favorite Dream Magic BE (9m Dream Vacation -Dantesca CLA) took second for trainer/driver Mike Lenders. 6.5/1 Alaska Joe (10g Timberland ) was third for Michael Nimczyk.

Thomas H. Hicks