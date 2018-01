€110,000 Prix du Luxemburg on Saturday

Treasure Kronos will be one of the attractions of the Luxembourg Prize

January 23, 2018 - Saturday the Paris-Vincennes feature is the Gr. III Prix du Luxemburg (purse €110,000, 2100 meters autostart) that has initially drawn a high quality field as it usually does.

Historically this event has produced important winners that are starters in many of the best top level races throughout Europe in the upcoming spring/summer season.

Race record is 1.10.,8kr set in 2011 by the wind and fast Rapide Lebel.

Thomas H. Hicks