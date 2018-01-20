€700,000 Prix de Cornulier Sunday

January 19, 2018 - Sunday marks the date of the 2018 Prix de Cornulier (Gr. I International monte, purse €700,000, 2700 meters) at Paris-Vincennes, with 18 qualified starters including Bilibili (€936,300 earned), Bellisima France (€1,015,330), Attentionally (€941,350) plus Traders, Canadian d’Am, Athena de Vandel, Udayama, Best of Jets and the Joel Hallais trained Cyprien des Bordes.

This monte classic began in 1931 and has been raced each year since except 1940-41.

The race time record was established in 2012 by Franck Leblanc trained Quif de Villeneuve (by Coktail Jet) ridden by jockey Yoann Lebourgeois clocked in 1.12kr.

The last seven winners, all timed in 1.13.3kr or better, were Bellisima France, Scarlet Turgot, Roxane Grif (twice), Singalo, Quif de Villeneuve and Olga du Biwetz.

Jockey Michel Marcel Gougeon has posted seven wins and trainer Joel Hallais has eight.

The race three time winners are Jag de Bellouet, Kaiser Trot, Bellino II, Gardon and Souarus.

Its’ quite an event, unrivaled world wide.

Be there for the next step in monte history.

Dorus Well Wins Prix de Beaucourt at Vincennes

Today’s featured Pick 5 Prix de Beaucourt at Paris-Vincennes (purse €46,000, 2700 meters, 17 starters) went to 1.13.7kr timed and 50/1 odds Dorus Well (5g Gogo -Parama) reined by Bjorn Goop for breeder/owner/trainer Antonius Wilderbeek. 3.6/1 Dudu du Noyer (5g Real de Lou -Samarcande) and driver Franck Nivard for trainer Sylvain Roger took the second spot.

Lightly raced three year old fillies also battled at Vincennes in the Prix d’Ableiges (purse €35,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters). 5.8/1 Freegate Island (3f Timoko -Agneska) prevailed in 1.18.9kr for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop and owner P&D Bronsman AB. 6.3/1 Folie de Houelle (3f Voltigeur de Myrtg ) was next for Franck Nivard and trainer Franck Leblanc. 26/1 Fenomena Desbois (3f Nice Love ) took third for Yann Lorin.

At Wolvega this day was the Grand Prix Willem H. Geersen (purse €9900, 2100, nine starters) and the 1.15.5kr winner was 2/5 favorite Titanium Gar (6g Daguet Rapide -Lady Killer Gar) driven by trainer Hugo Langeweg Jr. for Stal Arend. 7.7/1 Freeway Fortuna (6f Conway Hall -Saratoga Yankee- Yankee Glide ) was second for driver Joseph Verbeeck and owner/trainer Accen Schoonderwoerd. 35/1 Ennyus Boko (7g Virgill Boko -Vanencia Boko) was third for owner/trainer/driver Mme. Caroline Aalbers.

Tomorrow the action turns to Vincennes that hosts the Q+ Gr. III Prix de Brest for €120,000 the Gr. II Prix de Pardieu also for €120,000 and several other upper class races, the Prix City Paris Gare and the monte Prix City de Cannes,

Thomas H. HIcks



