Grand Prix d’Amerique; Arqana-Trot Sale Begins

05:20 AM 26 Jan 2018 NZDT
The 97th Grand Prix d’Amerique lineup is final with 18 world class harness racing trotteurs at the start Sunday at 10:05am (eastern).

The Amerique begins the Triple Couronne in France.

Twelve of the Sunday starters have over €1,000,000 earned led by Bold Eagle.

This year is likely to be a big battle between the FR starters and an array of excellent non-FR leaders such as Readly Express (by Ready Cash), Propulsion, Oasis Bi, Lionel and Ringostarr Treb.

Be there for a superb weekend of racing (also the Saturday Prix du Luxembourg), the Expo Etalons on Friday and the Arqana-Trot mixed two day sale that begins today.

The sale includes Bold Eagle and other stallion shares.

Cheval Casaque Fer. S A Distance Driver / Jockey Entraîneur Musique Record absolu Gains (€) Crack Series
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1 TONY GIO S. BIVANS SRL
M 6 2 700 CH. MARTENS V. MARTENS 4a (17) 5a 2a 7a 3a 6a 1a 3a 4a 6a 8a 1'10"4
562 995 €
 72
2 BRIAC DARK Ecurie G. BAROU
M 7 2 700 M. ABRIVARD T. DUVALDESTIN 0a (17) 3a 0a 1a 2a 5a 1a (16) Da 6a 7a 5a 2a 5a Da 6a 6a 4a 9a 1'10"8
646 910 €
 85
3 CHARLY DU NOYER Ecurie NORMANDY SPIRIT
M 6 2 700 Y. LEBOURGEOIS P. ALLAIRE 7a (17) 3a 8a 3a Da 2a 2a 7a 1a Da Da Da 1a Da Da 3a 2a 0a 4a 1'10"3
793 390 €
 28
4 CARAT WILLIAMS F. DEBOUDAUD
M 6 2 700 D. THOMAIN S. GUARATO Da (17) 4a 7a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 4a 1a 2a Da 1a 2a 1a 1a 2a 1a 1'10"8
805 040 €
 5
5 RINGOSTARR TREB E.V.A.M. RACING TROTTERS SRLS
M 8 2 700 G. GELORMINI J. RIORDAN (17) 0a 3a Da 3a Da 1a 1'12"6
851 394 €
 2461
6 BOOSTER WINNER Ecurie WINNER
M 7 2 700 M. MOTTIER S. GUARATO 8a (17) 9a 0a Da 5a 0a 6a 3a 4a 7a 4a 5m 7a 3a 4m 3m 0a 3a 6a 1'10"2
987 650 €
 293
7 VALKO JENILAT G. CHAUMONT
M 9 2 700 E. RAFFIN S. GUARATO 6a (17) Da 1a 1a 2a 4a 2a 1a 2a 1a 1a 3a 2a 3a 0a 4a 5a 2a 8a 1'10"7
1 064 190 €
 11
8 READLY EXPRESS BRO BYGGNADS AB
M 6 2 700 B. GOOP T. NURMOS 3a (17) 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1'12"0
1 080 224 €
 190
9 BELINA JOSSELYN Ecurie Y. BERNARD
F 7 2 700 J.M. BAZIRE J.M. BAZIRE Da (17) 6a 6a 9a 5a Da 1a 3a 1a 4a 2a Da 1a Da Da Da 1a 2a 2a 1'11"0
1 183 230 €
 27
10 PROPULSION S. ZET
M 7 2 700 O. KIHLSTROM D. REDEN (17) 1a 4a 1a 3a 1a 2a 2a 1'10"5
1 205 073 €
 108
11 TIMONE EK L. LETTIERI
M 6 2 700 E. BELLEI P. BILLARD (17) 2a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 5a 3a ra (15) 3a 1'09"9
1 215 608 €
 564
12 LIONEL (NOR) G. ANTONSEN
M 8 2 700 G. ANTONSEN D. REDEN 0a (17) 8a 5a 1a 4a 1a Da 3a 4a (16) 2a 1'11"1
1 389 138 €
 152
13 VOLTIGEUR DE MYRT Ecurie DONATI
M 9 2 700 L. DONATI R. DONATI (17) 0a 0a 7a Da 1a 0a 1a Da 3a 8a 5a 3a Da 6a 3a Da 6a 7a 2a 1'10"3
1 402 317 €
 346
14 WILD HONEY S. ZET
F 6 2 700 D. OLSSON D. REDEN 9a (17) 9a 1a 2a Da 3a 1'12"9
1 402 941 €
 16086
15 BILLIE DE MONTFORT P. DAUPHIN
F 7 2 700 A. ABRIVARD S. GUARATO (17) 4a 2a 3a 3a 2a 2a 2a 4a 5a 2a 2a 2a 7a 6m 6a 2a 4a 4a 3a 1'09"2
1 547 216 €
 20
16 BIRD PARKER E. ALLAIRE
M 7 2 700 J.PH. MONCLIN P. ALLAIRE 1a (17) 0a 1a 4a 1a 1a 3a 1a 1a 4a 3a 4a 3a 1a 3a 0a 5m 2a 4a 1'09"7
1 588 605 €
 22
17 OASIS BI Ecurie FRACKSTAD LANTBRUKS AB
M 10 2 700 P. VERCRUYSSE S. PETTERSSON 2a (17) 3a 9a 7a 0a 3a 0a 3a 3a (14) 0a 1'10"0
1 798 210 €
 9044
18 BOLD EAGLE Ecurie P. PILARSKI
M 7 2 700 F. NIVARD S. GUARATO 2a (17) 2a 2a 2a 1a 1a 4a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 2a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1'10"1
3 601 620 €
 1
 
 

Past winners

 

Année Cheval Pays Père Réd. km Driver Entraineur Propriétaire
2017 Bold Eagle Drapeau de la France France Ready Cash 1'11"2 Franck Nivard Sébastien Guarato Pierre Pilarski
2016 Bold Eagle Drapeau de la France France Ready Cash 1'11''4 Franck Nivard Sébastien Guarato Pierre Pilarski
2015 Up and Quick Drapeau de la France France Buvetier d'Aunou 1'12"2 Jean-Michel Bazire Franck Leblanc Écurie Quick Star
2014 Maharajah Drapeau de la Suède Suède Viking Kronos 1'13"3 Örjan Kihlström Stefan Hultman Travkompaniets Stall AB
2013 Royal Dream Drapeau de la France France Love You 1'11"9 Jean-Philippe Dubois Philippe Moulin Écurie Victoria Dreams
2012 Ready Cash Drapeau de la France France Indy de Vive 1'12" Franck Nivard Thierry Duvaldestin Philippe Allaire
2011 Ready Cash Drapeau de la France France Indy de Vive 1'12"1 Franck Nivard Thierry Duvaldestin Philippe Allaire
2010 Oyonnax Drapeau de la France France In Love With You 1'12"4 Sébastien Ernault Vincent Brazon Manuel Ahres
2009 Meaulnes du Corta Drapeau de la France France Voici du Niel 1'12"5 Franck Nivard Pierre Levesque J.P. Barjon
2008 Offshore Dream Drapeau de la France France Rêve d'Udon 1'12"1 Pierre Levesque Pierre Levesque Éc. de Rougemont
 

Cavalleria Wins Q+ at Cagnes sur Mer

Cavalleria (6f Prodigious-Janza) took the Quinte+ Wednesday at Cagnes sur Mer, the featured Prix Une de Mai (purse €55,000, 2925 meters, 14 starters). Nicolas Ensch teamed the 3.9/1 winner that he trains for Ecurie Casttegniccia, timed in 1.13.7kr. 1.2/1favorite Bakchich (7g Quopeck) was second for Tony LeBeller, trainer J.M. Legros and A. Turquet Lepreux. 50/1 Vic du Pommereux (9m Love You) took third for David Bekaert and trainer Sylvain Roger. 7.3/1 Colonel Bond and 18/1 Voeland were foruth and fifth.

King Sir Kir Wins Q+ at Vincennes

Today’s Quinte+ was the Prix de la Semaine Internationale (purse €65,000, 2850 meters, 16 European starters) and the 1.14.3kr timed winner was 21/1 King Sir Kir (7m Make It Happen-Kings Blondie) driven by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and Ecurie LC Equine AB. 10/1 Beppe AM (7g Enjoy Lavec-Via di Jesolo)  and trainer/driver Bjorn Goop was second for owner Stall Chikh. 6.6/1 Bily de Guerniniere with Matthieu Abrivard, 30/1 Beau de Grimoult for Franck Anne and 14/1 Diamond and David Thomain completed the top five.

On this card were races named for simulcast partners Mons, Krieau, Wolvega and Baleares. The Prix Yonkers Raceway (purse €60,000, 2850 meters, nine European starters) went to 1.14.9kr timed and 1,2/1 favorite Calaska du Guez 96F Pomerol de Laumac-Miss de Guez. JM Bazire teamed the winner that Ecurie Vautors owns. 24/1 Pandora Face (6f Muscle Hill-Concher) was second for Lutfi Kolgjini and 16/1 Culture du Closet (6f Ozio Royal) was third for owner/trainer/driver Franck Anne.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

