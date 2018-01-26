Grand Prix d’Amerique; Arqana-Trot Sale Begins

The 97th Grand Prix d’Amerique lineup is final with 18 world class harness racing trotteurs at the start Sunday at 10:05am (eastern).

The Amerique begins the Triple Couronne in France.

Twelve of the Sunday starters have over €1,000,000 earned led by Bold Eagle .

This year is likely to be a big battle between the FR starters and an array of excellent non-FR leaders such as Readly Express (by Ready Cash ), Propulsion, Oasis Bi, Lionel and Ringostarr Treb.

Be there for a superb weekend of racing (also the Saturday Prix du Luxembourg), the Expo Etalons on Friday and the Arqana-Trot mixed two day sale that begins today.

The sale includes Bold Eagle and other stallion shares.

Past winners Année Cheval Pays Père Réd. km Driver Entraineur Propriétaire 2017 Bold Eagle Ready Cash 1'11"2 Franck Nivard Sébastien Guarato Pierre Pilarski 2016 Bold Eagle Ready Cash 1'11''4 Franck Nivard Sébastien Guarato Pierre Pilarski 2015 Up and Quick Buvetier d'Aunou 1'12"2 Jean-Michel Bazire Franck Leblanc Écurie Quick Star 2014 Maharajah Viking Kronos 1'13"3 Örjan Kihlström Stefan Hultman Travkompaniets Stall AB 2013 Royal Dream Love You 1'11"9 Jean-Philippe Dubois Philippe Moulin Écurie Victoria Dreams 2012 Ready Cash Indy de Vive 1'12" Franck Nivard Thierry Duvaldestin Philippe Allaire 2011 Ready Cash Indy de Vive 1'12"1 Franck Nivard Thierry Duvaldestin Philippe Allaire 2010 Oyonnax In Love With You 1'12"4 Sébastien Ernault Vincent Brazon Manuel Ahres 2009 Meaulnes du Corta Voici du Niel 1'12"5 Franck Nivard Pierre Levesque J.P. Barjon 2008 Offshore Dream Rêve d'Udon 1'12"1 Pierre Levesque Pierre Levesque Éc. de Rougemont