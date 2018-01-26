Grand Prix d’Amerique; Arqana-Trot Sale Begins

The 97th Grand Prix d’Amerique lineup is final with 18 world class harness racing trotteurs at the start Sunday at 10:05am (eastern).
The Amerique begins the Triple Couronne in France.
Twelve of the Sunday starters have over €1,000,000 earned led by Bold Eagle.
This year is likely to be a big battle between the FR starters and an array of excellent non-FR leaders such as Readly Express (by Ready Cash), Propulsion, Oasis Bi, Lionel and Ringostarr Treb.
Be there for a superb weekend of racing (also the Saturday Prix du Luxembourg), the Expo Etalons on Friday and the Arqana-Trot mixed two day sale that begins today.
The sale includes Bold Eagle and other stallion shares.
|N°
|Cheval
|Casaque
|Fer.
|S
|A
|Distance
|Driver / Jockey
|Entraîneur
|Musique
|Record absolu
|Gains (€)
|Crack Series
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|TONY GIO
|
|M
|6
|2 700
|CH. MARTENS
|V. MARTENS
|4a (17) 5a 2a 7a 3a 6a 1a 3a 4a 6a 8a
|1'10"4
|
562 995 €
|72
|2
|BRIAC DARK
|
|M
|7
|2 700
|M. ABRIVARD
|T. DUVALDESTIN
|0a (17) 3a 0a 1a 2a 5a 1a (16) Da 6a 7a 5a 2a 5a Da 6a 6a 4a 9a
|1'10"8
|
646 910 €
|85
|3
|CHARLY DU NOYER
|
|M
|6
|2 700
|Y. LEBOURGEOIS
|P. ALLAIRE
|7a (17) 3a 8a 3a Da 2a 2a 7a 1a Da Da Da 1a Da Da 3a 2a 0a 4a
|1'10"3
|
793 390 €
|28
|4
|CARAT WILLIAMS
|
|M
|6
|2 700
|D. THOMAIN
|S. GUARATO
|Da (17) 4a 7a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 4a 1a 2a Da 1a 2a 1a 1a 2a 1a
|1'10"8
|
805 040 €
|5
|5
|RINGOSTARR TREB
|
|M
|8
|2 700
|G. GELORMINI
|J. RIORDAN
|(17) 0a 3a Da 3a Da 1a
|1'12"6
|
851 394 €
|2461
|6
|BOOSTER WINNER
|
|M
|7
|2 700
|M. MOTTIER
|S. GUARATO
|8a (17) 9a 0a Da 5a 0a 6a 3a 4a 7a 4a 5m 7a 3a 4m 3m 0a 3a 6a
|1'10"2
|
987 650 €
|293
|7
|VALKO JENILAT
|
|M
|9
|2 700
|E. RAFFIN
|S. GUARATO
|6a (17) Da 1a 1a 2a 4a 2a 1a 2a 1a 1a 3a 2a 3a 0a 4a 5a 2a 8a
|1'10"7
|
1 064 190 €
|11
|8
|READLY EXPRESS
|
|M
|6
|2 700
|B. GOOP
|T. NURMOS
|3a (17) 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a
|1'12"0
|
1 080 224 €
|190
|9
|BELINA JOSSELYN
|
|F
|7
|2 700
|J.M. BAZIRE
|J.M. BAZIRE
|Da (17) 6a 6a 9a 5a Da 1a 3a 1a 4a 2a Da 1a Da Da Da 1a 2a 2a
|1'11"0
|
1 183 230 €
|27
|10
|PROPULSION
|
|M
|7
|2 700
|O. KIHLSTROM
|D. REDEN
|(17) 1a 4a 1a 3a 1a 2a 2a
|1'10"5
|
1 205 073 €
|108
|11
|TIMONE EK
|
|M
|6
|2 700
|E. BELLEI
|P. BILLARD
|(17) 2a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 5a 3a ra (15) 3a
|1'09"9
|
1 215 608 €
|564
|12
|LIONEL (NOR)
|
|M
|8
|2 700
|G. ANTONSEN
|D. REDEN
|0a (17) 8a 5a 1a 4a 1a Da 3a 4a (16) 2a
|1'11"1
|
1 389 138 €
|152
|13
|VOLTIGEUR DE MYRT
|
|M
|9
|2 700
|L. DONATI
|R. DONATI
|(17) 0a 0a 7a Da 1a 0a 1a Da 3a 8a 5a 3a Da 6a 3a Da 6a 7a 2a
|1'10"3
|
1 402 317 €
|346
|14
|WILD HONEY
|
|F
|6
|2 700
|D. OLSSON
|D. REDEN
|9a (17) 9a 1a 2a Da 3a
|1'12"9
|
1 402 941 €
|16086
|15
|BILLIE DE MONTFORT
|
|F
|7
|2 700
|A. ABRIVARD
|S. GUARATO
|(17) 4a 2a 3a 3a 2a 2a 2a 4a 5a 2a 2a 2a 7a 6m 6a 2a 4a 4a 3a
|1'09"2
|
1 547 216 €
|20
|16
|BIRD PARKER
|
|M
|7
|2 700
|J.PH. MONCLIN
|P. ALLAIRE
|1a (17) 0a 1a 4a 1a 1a 3a 1a 1a 4a 3a 4a 3a 1a 3a 0a 5m 2a 4a
|1'09"7
|
1 588 605 €
|22
|17
|OASIS BI
|
|M
|10
|2 700
|P. VERCRUYSSE
|S. PETTERSSON
|2a (17) 3a 9a 7a 0a 3a 0a 3a 3a (14) 0a
|1'10"0
|
1 798 210 €
|9044
|18
|BOLD EAGLE
|
|M
|7
|2 700
|F. NIVARD
|S. GUARATO
|2a (17) 2a 2a 2a 1a 1a 4a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 1a 2a 1a 1a 1a 1a
|1'10"1
|
3 601 620 €
|1
Past winners
|Année
|Cheval
|Pays
|Père
|Réd. km
|Driver
|Entraineur
|Propriétaire
|2017
|Bold Eagle
|France
|Ready Cash
|1'11"2
|Franck Nivard
|Sébastien Guarato
|Pierre Pilarski
|2016
|Bold Eagle
|France
|Ready Cash
|1'11''4
|Franck Nivard
|Sébastien Guarato
|Pierre Pilarski
|2015
|Up and Quick
|France
|Buvetier d'Aunou
|1'12"2
|Jean-Michel Bazire
|Franck Leblanc
|Écurie Quick Star
|2014
|Maharajah
|Suède
|Viking Kronos
|1'13"3
|Örjan Kihlström
|Stefan Hultman
|Travkompaniets Stall AB
|2013
|Royal Dream
|France
|Love You
|1'11"9
|Jean-Philippe Dubois
|Philippe Moulin
|Écurie Victoria Dreams
|2012
|Ready Cash
|France
|Indy de Vive
|1'12"
|Franck Nivard
|Thierry Duvaldestin
|Philippe Allaire
|2011
|Ready Cash
|France
|Indy de Vive
|1'12"1
|Franck Nivard
|Thierry Duvaldestin
|Philippe Allaire
|2010
|Oyonnax
|France
|In Love With You
|1'12"4
|Sébastien Ernault
|Vincent Brazon
|Manuel Ahres
|2009
|Meaulnes du Corta
|France
|Voici du Niel
|1'12"5
|Franck Nivard
|Pierre Levesque
|J.P. Barjon
|2008
|Offshore Dream
|France
|Rêve d'Udon
|1'12"1
|Pierre Levesque
|Pierre Levesque
|Éc. de Rougemont
Cavalleria Wins Q+ at Cagnes sur Mer
Cavalleria (6f Prodigious-Janza) took the Quinte+ Wednesday at Cagnes sur Mer, the featured Prix Une de Mai (purse €55,000, 2925 meters, 14 starters). Nicolas Ensch teamed the 3.9/1 winner that he trains for Ecurie Casttegniccia, timed in 1.13.7kr. 1.2/1favorite Bakchich (7g Quopeck) was second for Tony LeBeller, trainer J.M. Legros and A. Turquet Lepreux. 50/1 Vic du Pommereux (9m Love You) took third for David Bekaert and trainer Sylvain Roger. 7.3/1 Colonel Bond and 18/1 Voeland were foruth and fifth.
King Sir Kir Wins Q+ at Vincennes
Today’s Quinte+ was the Prix de la Semaine Internationale (purse €65,000, 2850 meters, 16 European starters) and the 1.14.3kr timed winner was 21/1 King Sir Kir (7m Make It Happen-Kings Blondie) driven by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and Ecurie LC Equine AB. 10/1 Beppe AM (7g Enjoy Lavec-Via di Jesolo) and trainer/driver Bjorn Goop was second for owner Stall Chikh. 6.6/1 Bily de Guerniniere with Matthieu Abrivard, 30/1 Beau de Grimoult for Franck Anne and 14/1 Diamond and David Thomain completed the top five.
On this card were races named for simulcast partners Mons, Krieau, Wolvega and Baleares. The Prix Yonkers Raceway (purse €60,000, 2850 meters, nine European starters) went to 1.14.9kr timed and 1,2/1 favorite Calaska du Guez 96F Pomerol de Laumac-Miss de Guez. JM Bazire teamed the winner that Ecurie Vautors owns. 24/1 Pandora Face (6f Muscle Hill-Concher) was second for Lutfi Kolgjini and 16/1 Culture du Closet (6f Ozio Royal) was third for owner/trainer/driver Franck Anne.
Thomas H. Hicks