Day At The Track

Vortice Bi wins Brody Janos Memorial

01:38 AM 19 Mar 2018 NZDT
Vortice Bi, harness racing
Vortice Bi driven by Imre Fazekas for trainer Jozsef Rutkai
Kincsem Park Photo

March 17, 2018 - Saturday’s harness racing featured trotting event at Kincsem Park was the annual Brody Janos Memorial (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap) with victory over the rain soaked raceway to Vortice Bi (4m Toss Out-Rhode Island Bi-Equinox Bi) driven by Imre Fazekas for trainer Jozsef Rutkai and owner Prolongo.

Race time was 1.20kr and second in the close finish was 20 meter penalized Wiss Shadow (11g Goetmals Wood-Wiss Favorite-Mack Lobell) with Viktoria Nemeth aboard for trainer Lajos Marton and owner AMMA. Unique Vil (5m Conway Hall-Deborah Bi-Park Avenue Joe) took third.

On the undercard was the Koppany DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) with that 1.19.8kr timed verdict going to Speedy Boy (7g Wall Street Banker-Vas Lady-Endless Sands).

Veljko Mazsity teamed his trainee to victory over Trencsen (6m Ata Star L-Eperjes-Witsend’s Speedy) and driver Sandor Kolozsi. Third home was Szacharin (7f Vanito-Inzulin-Valley Guardian) for trainer/driver Istvan Papp.

 

Thomas H. Hicks

