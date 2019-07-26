Day At The Track

Posts for Spirit of Massachusetts & Clara Barton

10:16 AM 26 Jul 2019 NZST
The Spirit of Massachusetts Trot
Plainville, Ma --- The draw is complete and Plainridge Park Race Secretary Paul Verrette has released the harness racing post positions for the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot and the $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace that will be held at Plainridge on Sunday afternoon (July 28).

Race Seven $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace Post Time 4:15 p.m.

Post - Horse - Sire - Driver - Trainer

1 - Kimberlee -  Rock N Roll Heaven - Andy Miller - Ake Svanstedt

2 - Apple Bottom Jeans - Mr Apples - Corey Callahan - Dylan Davis

3 - Shartin N - Tintin In America - Tim Tetrick - Jim King Jr.

4 - Don't Think Twice A - Armbro Operative - Brian Sears - Andrew Harris

5 - Bettor Joy N - Bettor's Delight - Dexter Dunn -  Jim King Jr.

6 - Baron Remy - Yankee Cruiser - Matt Kakaley - Ron Burke

7 - Kaitlyn N - American Ideal - David Miller - Richard Banca

8 - Reclamation - A Rocknroll Dance - Yannick Gingras - Ron Burke

 

Race Nine $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot Post Time 5:05 p.m.

Post - Horse - Sire - Driver - Trainer

1 - Weslynn Dancer - Deweycheatumnhowe - David Miller - Richard Banca

2  -La Grange A - Muscle Hill - Andy Miller - Ake Svanstedt

3 - Trolley - Donato Hanover - Marcus Miller - Erv Miller

4 - Mambo Lindy - Donato Hanover - Drew Monti - Domenico Cecere

5 - The Veteran - Muscle Mass - Yannick Gingras - Paul Kelley

6 - Guardian Angel As - Archangel - Tim Tetrick - Anette Lorentzon

7 - Fiftydallarbill - Swan For All - Corey Callahan - Katricia Adams

The biggest day of the summer in Massachusetts harness racing features 10 races on the card Sunday with purses totaling $440,500. Post time for the first race is 2 p.m.

By Tim Bojarski, for Plainridge Park and the HHANE
