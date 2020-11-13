Potomac Pace draws big names

FORT WASHINGTON, MD - The first four finishers from the $500,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace - Century Farroh, Bettor's Wish, Backstreet Shadow and This Is The Plan, respectively - will all meet again for a spectacular rematch Sunday evening in the $100,000 Potomac Pace Invitational at Rosecroft Raceway.

Since being inaugurated in 2016 by the Maryland Jockey Club, the Potomac Pace has played host to some of the sport's best pacers, and Sunday night will be no different.

"It's a great race," said trainer Ron Burke, who sends out This Is The Plan and Backstreet Shadow. "You have four or five of the top pacers and then you have four or five others trying to move up."

Burke, who will likely lead the country in wins and purses for the 12th consecutive year, appears to have a strong hand. Backstreet Shadow, who will leave from post two, led the field Oct. 31 in the Breeders Crown at Hoosier Park before finishing third behind Century Farroh and Bettor's Wish. The 5-year-old gelding previously raced wide while finishing third Oct. 11 in the Allerage.

This Is The Plan, who will leave from the rail, was up against it in the Breeders Crown, leaving from post 10. The 5-year-old was a late scratch from last year's Potomac Pace.

"I think for Backstreet Shadow the stretch at Hoosier is a little long for him," Burke said. [This Is The Plan] had to start from the 10 hole, and that was tough."

On his two horses drawing the inside, Burke said; "I couldn't be happier. It's a great draw. Century Farroh and Bettor's Wish, those are two top horses. But we have the best spots."

Century Farroh, winner of the Dan Patch earlier in the year, paced past betting favorite Bettor's Wish in the late stages of the Oct. 31 Breeders Crown. Trained by Dr. Ian Moore and driven by David Miller, Century Farroh will leave from post 5 Sunday evening.

"He's doing good," said Moore. "Hopefully, he gets a good trip [Sunday]."

Bettor's Wish, trained by Chris Ryder and driven by Dexter Dunn, is considered the top older pace in the country with a 1:47.3 mark, $2.4 million in earnings, and a winner of 23 of 42 starts. The son of Bettor's Delight, a Breeders Crown winner at 2, Bettor's Wish this year has won the Sam McKee Memorial, Dayton Pacing Derby, and Allerage Open Pace. He was the 2019 Dan Patch Award winning for best 3-year-old male pacer.

Highalator, a 6-year-old trained by Jenny Bier, comes to Roseroft from the Meadowlands where he's been one of the best overnight horses and has won five of his last six and seven of 15 this year. Rick Still will drive.

The remainder of the field is Star Align A., Leonidas A, World of Secrets and Harambe Deo.

Previous Potomac Pace participants have included Dealt A Winner, Keystone Velocity, Endeavor, All Bets Of, Shamballa, Western Fame, Filibuster Hanover and Split The House.