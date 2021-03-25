Day At The Track

Power And Grace sets track record

10:00 AM 25 Mar 2021 NZDT
Brett Macdonald, harness racing
Brett Macdonald piloted Power And Grace to her record-breaking win
thephotodesk.ca Photo
Power And Grace won the Preferred 2 Handicap Trot at The Raceway at Western Fair and broke the harness racing track record for aged trotting mares in doing so.
 
Driver Brett Macdonald went two-wide going into the first turn to acquire the lead. He did so and carved out fractions of 28.1, 58.3, and 1:27.1 for his mare, who handily put away all challengers in the lane to win by a length and a half in 1:57.1.
 
Sicario (Alfie Carroll) finished second from the pocket, and Willyorwonthe was third. The winner paid $6.40.
 
 
 
Power And Grace's record-setting win improved her lifetime tally to 26-for-81 and her earnings to more than $205,000 lifetime. Ronald Macdonald trains the six-year-old Holiday Road mare for owners Hartel Maintenance Inc of Guelph and Lormer McClure of Orangeville.
 
The track record for older trotting mares was previously 1:57.2; it was held by Must Sold Dream, who set it on Nov. 27, 2006, and Flora Dream, who finished in an identical time on Jan. 10, 2011.
 
Also on the card, trainer Francis Dumouchel had his first win of the year with Twin B Hugs in the eighth.
 
The Raceway at Western Fair will be back in action on Friday, Mar. 26 with a 4:50 p.m. EST start time for 11 races.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
 
Includes Video
Includes Video