Day At The Track

Power wins Gr. II Prix le Croix

10:02 AM 17 Jan 2021 NZDT
Power winning the Gr. II Prix de Croix, Harness racing
Power winning the Gr. II Prix de Croix
LeTrot photo

In the Vincennes co-featured Prix de Croix (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, 2850 meters, International five year olds), the well regarded Power (5m Googoo Gaagaa-La Vici) circled the harness racing field in the lane to score at 15/1 odds with Eric Raffin the pilot.

Robert Bergh trains Power for In The Zone AB as he recorded career victory 14 in 30 starts, now two win in France from three starts, and his life earnings increased to 909,746€. Race time was 1.16.2kr over a heavy, snow affected course (fractions 1.16.6kr at the 1500 to go mark; 1.16.7kr at the 1000 and 1.16.6kr with 500 meters remaining). 15/1 Gelati Cut (5m Coktail Jet-Variety Cut) held second on the pegs for Gabriele Gelormini and trainer R.Ch. Larue. 20/1 Goldy Mary (5m Ready Cash-Bloody Mary), bred by Jean Pierre Dubois, was third for trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard and Ecurie HM Stable. 42/1 Guzz Mearas (5m Muscle Mass-Intensity Kronos) was fourth for Pierre Vercruysse, ahead of the 1.3/1 favorite Gu d’Heripre (5m Coktail Jet-Vedetta d’Heripre) for Nicolas Ensch. 177/1 Grand Art, 215/1 Gala Tejy and 2.7/1 Aetos Kronos finished sixth through eighth.

The race start was delayed due to shoeing work on Power and track maintenance.

https://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2021-01-16/7500/5

Tomorrow is the Prix de Belgique, the sixth Amerique qualifier, and with 13 horses at the start. This Gr. II event includes several horses already Amerique qualified. The lineup follows as well as the current Amerique horses:

Amerique qualified (10) horses are listed below:

Diable de Vauvert

Feliciano

Bahia Quesnot

Face Time Bourbon

Victor Ferm

Moni Viking

Gu d’Heripre

Feerie Wood

Vivid Wise As

Delia du Pommereux

 

LeTrot, blodbanken files/photos

 

Thomas H. Hicks

