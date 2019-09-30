Power wins Gr.1 Trav-Kriterium

The 4.6/1 Power (3m Googoo Gaagaa -La Vici-Orlando Vici) was an impressive 1.13kr timed harness racing winner of

today’s Trav-Kriterium at Solvalla (2,000,000SEK to the winner, 2640 meters autostart, 12 starters) with

a nearly start to finish journey guided by trainer/driver Robert Bergh.

In The Zone AB owns the winner that recorded his eighth career victory in 13 starts, now for 3,347,500SEK earned. Power this day had to fight off challenges from Ubiquarian Face and Usain Toll but he was more than up to these rivals efforts.

The now imported sire Googoo Gaagaa had three performers in this race. Brother Bill (3g From Above - Clear As A Bell-Super Arnie) was a fast closing second with Jorma Kontio up for trainer Timo Nurmos.Exodus Brick (3m Make It Happen -Exi Svard-Super Arnie) was third with trainer Jorgen Westholm at the lines.

This winner showed us a great gait and superb manners. His sire was one of the best gaited and fast colts I have ever seen in the USA. Googoo has one colt in the Lexington Selected Sale on Friday (hip 512) and he has six two year olds racing tonight at Rosecroft Raceway, one being the undefeated colt Yall Beneath Me with a record of 1:54.4f in a Maryland Sires event.

Favorite Aetos Kronos (3m Bold Eagle ) warmed up nicely but is the pre-race scoring was an uncontrolled galloper and that remained as the field went to the gate. Unfortunately he was a dq.