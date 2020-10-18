Power wins Vincennes Gr. I Grand Prix de L'Uet

Power (4m Googoo Gaagaa -La Vici) rallied to win today’s Grand Prix de L’Uet (purse 400,000€, 2100 meters autostart) at Vincennes at 21/1 odds.

Trainer Robert Bergh teamed the winner for In The Zone AB timed in 1.11.2kr. Power won for the 12th time in 25 career starts now for 806,491€ earned. 45/1 Green Grass (4f Bold Eagle -Tootsie Smiling) was a close second for Mathieu Mottier, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Sebastien DeWulf, and 68/1 Guzz Mearas (4m Muscle Mass -Intensity Kronos) was third for trainer/driver Johan Untersteiner and Stall Kennys.

The 9/1 odds Aetos Kronos (4m Bold Eagle-Will Of A Woman) closed for a close fourth from far back timed in1.08.3kr for the last 500 meters with Orjan Kihlstrom up, for trainer Jerry Riordan. Gallant Way (4m Ready Cash -Queen Flore) was fifth for Anthony Barrier at 78/1 and sixth was 66/1 Golden Bridge (4m Ready Cash-Usenza) handled by David Thomain ahead of 18/1 Gotland (4m Ready Cash-Sanawa) and reinsman Eric Raffin.

The 4/10 favorite Ecurie D was a miscue dq in late stretch and so was 3.6/1 Gu d’Heripre after a tough death seat journey. There were no exact order Q+ winning tickets in this Quinte+ wagering event.

Power and Robert Bergh

Power (#1)

Power pedigee – the maternal family of Lady Lexington

This evening in the USA saw two more Googoo Gaagaa offspring race successfully. The 1/9 favorite Captain Corey (2m Googoo Gas-Luv U All-Angus Hall) score in the WN Reynolds Memorial (purse USD61,500, 1609 meters autostart). He was timed in 154.1 with a final quarters in 27.0 to defeat rivals in a four horse field. The winner is owned by Svanstedt Inc., SRF Stable, Knutsson and Midnight Sun.

Captain Corey

At Harrah’s Philadelphis was the Simpson Memorial (purse USD56,000, 1609 meters autostart, two year old fillies) and Love Muffin (2f Andover Hall-Pine Yankee) scored in 1:57.0 for Corey Callahan, trainer David Wiest and owner/breeders Don Wiest (90 years young) and Ed Kimmel.

Second here beaten a nose was Goo Doo Doll (2f Googoo Gaagaa-Jordanna Paige-Lindy Lane) reined by Russell Foster for trainer Ed Gannon Jr. and owner Frank Canzone. Her breeder was Richard Hans that bred and developed the sire and this filly. Her dam has produced nine winners from nine foals, five in 1:55 or better.

