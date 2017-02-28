Prairie Fortune takes trotting feature

Pompano Beach, FL...February 27, 2017...Prairie Fortune, driven by John MacDonald , took top harness racing honors in Pompano Park 's $12,000 Open 1 Trot on Monday night (February 27), scoring a handy win in 1:53.3, just one tick off of his lifetime best performance.

The Florida bred 5 year-old gelded son of Arapa Victory pinned a 1½ length defeat on the late charging Massacaia, handled by Tom Jackson, with Explosive Muscles, with Dave Ingraham in the bike and in the garden spot much of the way, next, just a neck further back.

The pacesetting Diamond Dagger finished fourth after cutting fractions of :28, :56.3 and 1:24.4.

Prairie Fortune was away in good order mid-pack and pulled mid-way around turn two to begin chewing away at the leader. On the backside, Prairie Fortune ducked back in before tilting out again heading into the final turn.

As the field straightened away, Prairie Fortune muscled his way past the leader and easily held off the two most serious pursuers to score the handy win.

Commenting after the race, driver John MacDonald lamented, "He sure is a nice horse. He can grind away forever.

"Tonight, I took him out going to the half but ducked back in on the backstretch when Jason's mare (Diamond Dagger) seemed to have some steam left.

"I was pretty confident once we moved on even terms turning for home and he was strong to the line."

In getting his initial win of the season in just two starts, Prairie Fortune won for the 28th time in his 52nd career start, sending his lifetime earnings $210,545 for Laurie Poulin, who co-owns with trainer Mike Deters.

As the even money choice on the tote-board, Prairie Fortune returned $4.20 to his multitude of followers.

The $10,000 Open 2 Trot went to Celebrity Maserati, under the guidance of Marcello Spano, in 1:54.2.

This seven year-old son of Andover Hall , making only his 30th lifetime start, went a brave first over journey on the backside and proved the best by a length over Kabu, driven by Tom Jackson.

Southwind Stryker, handled by Wally Hennessey, finished third, this after a miscue leaving and spotting the field several lengths.

Pocket Trip was fourth while Stache picked up the nickel. Gold Savage completed the order of finish after sawing through panels of :27.4, :56.3 and 1:25.2.

The clocking was the fastest for the winner since a 1:53 win at Pocono Downs as a 2013 three year-old, the year he won $138,402 and claimed the crown in the prestigious Dexter Cup.

Celebrity Maserati pushed his seasonal scorecard to 2-2-0 in four starts to send his 2017 earnings to $12,375. Lifetime, he's banked $174,032.

As the 2 to 1 second choice, Celebrity Maserati returned $6.40 to win.

Racing continues on Tuesday night with a septet of trotting mares in action in the feature.

Modern Mercury has been installed as the 8 to 5 morning line favorite and trainer Rob Harmon has hired George Napolitano, Jr. to take the lines back of this four year-old daughter of Donato Hanover .

Total Freedom, She's All In, Celebrity Artemis, M T Ur Pockets, Serendipitious and Bad Angel complete the talented field.

In the "better for the bettor" department, Pompano Park's Super Hi-5 finale carryover has ballooned to $21,509 for Tuesday night's card. There also a $10,000 guaranteed pool for the Pick-4, contested on races six through nine.

Post time is set for 7:20 p.m.