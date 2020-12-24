Prairie Westerngal sharp in Open

The four year-old daughter of Western Ideal , sprinted off the wings into a quick early lead before yielding to Crisp Mane (Ricky Macomber, Jr.) and remained in the garden spot most of the way before finding a seam along the pylons in the lane to score by a length over Crisp Mane after the latter sliced through panels of :27, :56 and 1:23.4 along the way.

Image Of A Dream (Rick Plano) rallied for third while Ask Me Ifi Care, sporting a two race win skein coming in, finished fourth--unable to overcome the outside post.

Tempus Seelster picked up the nickel after putting the pressure on the leader around the final bend.

After the race, driver Wally Hennessey remarked, "What can I say? She's just a handy, top quality mare who is extremely well trained and gives all she's got every start. I know she likes the front end but, to tell you the truth, I think she likes the garden spot just a bit better."

Mike Deters trains the mare and co-owns with Laurie Poulin and Fritz Racing, who now has an 8-6-2 scorecard in 21 starts, good for $48,591. Lifetime, she banked $142,573.

Off as the even-money tote-board favorite, Prairie Westerngal paid $4.20 to win.

Prairie Westerngal

Finally, in the "lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place" department, Northern Dali, the eight year-old daughter of Dali , proved that myth wrong in the $10,000 Open II Pace for the mares by scoring a photo finish win for Fern Paquet, Jr. in 1:53.1--her winning margin a scant nose over Come Get The Cash (John MacDonald) who, herself, was just a nose ahead of Gigi From Fiji (Wally Hennessey). Another Beach Day and Casie's Believer also picked up checks in the action packed thriller.

At the outset, Big Thong (Ken Holliday) pushed the wings out of her way and opened up a large lead and eighth into the mile and took the field through an opener of :27 and half in :55.3. On the backside, Come Get The Cash, third early, rushed up to take charge at the third station in 1:24.1 with Gigi From Fiji following that live cover.

Meanwhile, Northern Dali, away fifth, elected to stay put before finding a seam to move outside approaching the final bend. Fanning widest of all turning for home, Northern Dali moved alongside the battling leaders and pushed her nostril in front right on the money.

As for the aforementioned "lightning" reference, Northern Dali scored her second win of the month in this class and, as she did in her last victory, went off at over 30 to 1 odds, paying $65.40 off of her 31 to 1 tote-board odds. On her last win on December 1, she was 33 to 1 and returned $67.20 to win.

Paquet was in the bike for owner-trainer Gaston Lareau and the win--her fifth of the year--sent her career bankroll over the $350,000 plateau--$351,484 to be precise. She's earned $43,049 this semester.

Northern Dali

Racing continues with an explosive 13 race extravaganza on Wednesday with a pair of popular Pick-4 events on tap--both with $15,000 guaranteed pools and an industry low 12% takeout.

Post time is set for 7:20 p.m.

Reported by John Berry for Pompano Park