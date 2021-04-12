Pre-Elitloppet action heating up

A number of probable Elitloppet candidates were on track over the past several days. On April 7 at Solvalla was the Dartster Fis Lopp (total purse 21,719€, 2140 meters autostart) and victorious was the 1.3/1 favorite Ecurie D (5m Infinitif - To Soon - Muscles Yankee) timed in 1.12.9kr.

Bjorn Goop reined the Frode Hamre trainee that was bred by Jean Pierre Dubois. Ecurie D won for the 15th time in his 18 race career and he now has 3,357,745SEK in life earnings for co-owners Global Glide Ab and Smart Repair Ab. This victory earned Ecurie D an Elite Race invitation that his connections accepted.

The 9/1 odds Milliondollarrhyme (7g Ready Cash - Nursery Rhyme - Credit Winner) was second for trainer/driver Fredrik B, Larsson. Third home was 7.1/1 Forfantone AM (6m Musclel Hill - Tamla Celeber - Cantab Hall) reined by Torbjorn Jansson for trainer Roger Walmann.

Today April 10th was the L.C. Peterson Broddas Minne (150,000SEK first prize, 2140 meters autostart) at Jagersro and 2,2/1 Racing Mange (8m Orlandoi Vici - Kara Kickan - Alf Palema) was victorious in 1.12.2lr. Joakim Lovgren trains and drove the winner, now two for two in 2021 and 13 for 66 lifetime. His career earnings advanced to 5,210,642SEK.

The 3.2/1 Cyber Lane (8g Raja Mirchi - Syberis Hanover) was second handled by Johan Untersteiner. Third was 9.5/1 Floris Baldwin (9g Passing Renka ) with Magnus Djuse at the lines.

On April 9 at Boden was the Alla Warmblod (35,000SEK first money, 2140 meters autostart) and Hail Mary (5m Googoo Gaagaa - Dreams) scored in 1.16.3kr in his first 2021 start. Robert Bergh, the trainer, teamed the winner to his 18th victory in 21 career starts now for 7,318,000SEK earned. Regent Zet (12g Tibbe Lavec) was second for Micael Melander and third went to Eder Bob (10m Crazed - Keystone Blaze) for pilot Mats E. Djuse.

A week back (April 2) was the Prins Cark Philips Jubileumspokal (250,000SEK first money, 1640 meters autostart) with that victory earned by Click Bait (5m Cantab Hall - Fun At Parties - Lindy Lane) timed in 1.09.8kr. Per Lennartsson teamed the Stall TZ stallion that was bred by Russell Williams as he won for the eighth time in 33 starts now for 2,239,700SEK earned.

Don Fanucci Zet (5m Hard Livin - Kissed By The West - Western Terror) was a length back second for driver Orjan Kihlstrom. Third was Union Forces (5m Cantab Hall - Southwind Catlin) handled by Bjorn Goop for trainer Stefan Melandeer.

