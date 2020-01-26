Day At The Track

Preferred Grand Slam for Sintra

05:46 PM 26 Jan 2020 NZDT
New Image Media Photo

MILTON, January 25, 2020 – Sintra completed a perfect January with his fourth consecutive harness racing Preferred victory on Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The winner of $1.1 million and driver Jody Jamieson were assigned post-seven in the $36,000 feature event, taking on six-rivals over a track rated ‘Good’.

Nirvana Seelster shot out to the lead and cut the mile, posting fractions of :28.1, :58. And 1:26. Sintra was able to settle in third and Jamieson showed plenty of patience, not angling to the outside until just near the three-quarter pole.

In the stretch, Sintra powered to the lead and held off a push from Points North to secure his 28th career victory in 1:53.4. Points North finished second by three-quarters of a length, while Easy Lover Hanover and Islandspecialmajor completed the Superfecta.

Trained by Dave Menary, Sintra is now four for four since returning from an injury that sidelined him for seven months. The 2017 Canadian Pacing Derby winner has now banked $72,000 this season for owners Michael Guerriero, Kelly Waxman, Nunzio Vena and Frank Cirillo.

Sintra paid $2.20 to win.

Live racing resumes Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

Scott Young on achieving his 1,000th victory.

Mark McKelvie

 

