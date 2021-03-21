Day At The Track

Preferred to sharp Sintra

11:30 AM 21 Mar 2021 NZDT
Sintra, harness racing
Sintra cruises home in the Saturday feature
New Image Media Photo
Millionaire gelding Sintra scored his first harness racing Preferred pace of the new year at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Saturday, Mar. 21 after dominating the class in 2020.
 
Jody Jamieson procured the four-hole for his charge on the trip to turn one. Sintra followed on the inside through the quarter in 26.4 and half in 55.1 before Points North (James MacDonald) pressured him into leaving the rail.
 
The former Canadian Pacing Derby champion responded willingly, picking up ground and separating from the second-over horse going to three-quarters in 1:23.3. He came to terms with leader Wheels On Fire (Doug McNair), the previous week's Preferred title holder, entering the lane and got past with only mild asking from Jamieson. Sintra drew away to win by two and a quarter lengths in 1:50.4.
 
Nocturnal Bluechip (Bob McClure) was second, and Rockme Rollme took third. The winner paid $3.30.
 
SINTRA REPLAY
 
 
Sintra is now 34-for-81 lifetime with earnings of $1,383,467. Michael Guerriero of Brampton, Kelly Waxman of Carlisle, Nunzio Vena of Bolton, and Frank Cirillo of Kleinburg all own a stake in the horse. Tony Beaton conditions the son of Mach Three that won nine Preferred events in the prior season.
 
Woodbine Mohawk Park's next race date is Monday, Mar. 22; it will have 11 contests and begin at 7:00 p.m. EST.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
