Pres The Belle back winning

Quality mare Pres The Belle returned to winning form when she put away a handy field of trotters in the Brendan Franks Farrier Handicap Trot at Wyndham yesterday.

After a good beginning driver Tim Williams settled the five year old back early as Grace O’Malley set the early pace. With just under a lap to run Williams moved the mare forward and with 1100 to run Pres The Belle was in front. War Admiral looked likely on the turn to challenge. However when he broke it was up to Jeddy R Ya Ready to run the mare down but Pres The Belle was too good winning by three quarters of a length.

Her time of 3-02.3 was just outside Jess Jaccka’s track record for mares (3-01.9) and the open track record of 3-01.6 held by Pyramid Magic.

“I’ve been pretty happy with her for the last couple of weeks. She needed the run at Gore. The way the weather and track was at Cromwell we made the call to pull the pin which I think was a good move. She’s as good as what she’s ever been,” said trainer Darryn Simpson.



Pres The Belle and Tim Williams beating Jeddy R Ya Ready - Photo Bruce Stewart

It was a welcome change of luck for Simpson and the mare’s owners after Pres The Belle performed under par at Addington in November during Cup Week.

“She got crook a week out from Cup Day. We did what we could and we thought we had her right but I think it knocked her and in the end we just battling to get her there.”



Winning connections - Photo Bruce Stewart

Simpson admits that he may have to travel a bit to place Pres The Belle now she’s getting up in the grades but her return to form is timely as there’s some good trotting races coming up in the next few months in the south.

“You’ve got to do the best for the owners. There are some races for her at Addington and some nice races down here.”

Pres The Belle is likely to start in a R50-R130 trot at the Invercargill Cup Meeting at Ascot Park on Saturday 26th January.

Yesterday’s win was her seventh for owners Stewart Campbell, Des Minehan, Stewart Heal and Dexter Nind.