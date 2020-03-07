Pres The Belle wins Southern Lights

Trotting mare Pres The Belle is in the form of her life.

Since returning south after racing in Auckland the six year old mare has won three races and run second and third in two other starts.

In today’s trotting feature at the Northern Southland meeting at Ascot Park, Pres The Belle started off the 30 metres mark and from there driver Tim Williams had what he described as a lucky ride.

“Everything came her way and we were lucky with the way the race unfolded. Everywhere I went just got me that little bit closer and she got there soft. She was too good for them,” he said.

Williams has now driven her in four of her thirteen wins and says the beach has made a huge difference.

“Since she’s been home from Auckland she’s been going great. Since she’s been at the beach (Woodend) her form has turned around.”

The winning margin was three and a half lengths from Dark Horse which looks to have lost none of her talent after being off the scene for two lengthy periods.

Pres The Belle is owned by Stu Campbell, Des Minehan, Stewart Heal and Dexter Nind.

The winning time of 3-24.0 was a new race, track and Southland record. The previous mare’s record of 3-26.7 for a 2700 metres stand was held by Dark Horse while the all-comers record of 3-26.3 was held by Monty Python.

“Down to the wire she was getting a wee bit tired but she still had the hood on”