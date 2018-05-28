Day At The Track

400+ drive a racehorse at Open House

08:16 AM 28 May 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Harness racing Harness racing Harness racing Harness racing
Young Open House guest connects with nine-year-old trotter Callie Magoo
Nicole Schnurr Photo
Kelly Spencer (middle) (Marketing Mgr. of Grand River Raceway) presents Amber Lawson (left) (representing Racing Under Saddle Ontario) and Debi O’Brien Moran (representing the Ontario Standardbred Adoption Society) with a cheque for $300 in donations to t
Nicole Schnurr Photo
Volunteers and staff for the Open House
Nicole Schnurr Photo
Driver Bruce Richardson with one of 400+ guests who drove a racehorse at the event
Nicole Schnurr Photo
Previous
1 - 3 of 4
Next

ELORA, ON - Grand River Raceway hosted more than 400 guests at its 10th annual backstretch Open House on Sunday, May 27. Guests were treated to a rare glimpse of horse racing behind-the-scenes.

The full tour of the Open House's seven stations included the unique opportunity to drive a racehorse.

Admission was free, but participants made donations totaling $300 at the door to support local organizations which aid in the retraining and placement of retired racehorses into new riding and driving careers.

Other interactive stations included a tour of the judges' stand and announcer's booth, a mare and foal, horse themed crafts and face painting, and photos in the starting car.

Members of Racing Under Saddle Ontario were onsite to demonstrate the versatility of the Standardbred racehorse in different disciplines.

Representatives from the Youth Literary Derby chatted with kids and parents about their horse-themed writing contest designed to engage Ontario-resident youngsters in Grades 5 through 8.

The Grand River Raceway Open House is presented in cooperation with the Hands On Horses Program and the Ontario Harness Horse Association.

Grand River Raceway extends it appreciation to all of the associations and volunteers who assisted with this event.

More than 3,500 people have attended Grand River Raceway's Open House events over the past ten years.

Grand River Raceway's live racing season opens this Friday at 6:30 p.m. and continues most Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights all summer.

by Kelly Spencer, for Grand River Raceway


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

World record tied by Will Take Charge
28-May-2018 09:05 AM NZST
Trotters in the spotlight Sunday at Hawthorne
28-May-2018 09:05 AM NZST
Yourmycandygirl fades to last in 2018 debut
28-May-2018 08:05 AM NZST
Ardeios Kardia sparkles at Tioga Downs
28-May-2018 02:05 AM NZST
Ringostar Treb wins the 2018 Elitloppet!
27-May-2018 17:05 PM NZST
Plum Peachy Series gets underway at Hawthorne
27-May-2018 17:05 PM NZST
Trump Nation trumps field in Art Rooney Pace
27-May-2018 13:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News