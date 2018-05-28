400+ drive a racehorse at Open House

Driver Bruce Richardson with one of 400+ guests who drove a racehorse at the event

Volunteers and staff for the Open House

Kelly Spencer (middle) (Marketing Mgr. of Grand River Raceway) presents Amber Lawson (left) (representing Racing Under Saddle Ontario) and Debi O’Brien Moran (representing the Ontario Standardbred Adoption Society) with a cheque for $300 in donations to t

ELORA, ON - Grand River Raceway hosted more than 400 guests at its 10th annual backstretch Open House on Sunday, May 27. Guests were treated to a rare glimpse of horse racing behind-the-scenes.

The full tour of the Open House's seven stations included the unique opportunity to drive a racehorse.

Admission was free, but participants made donations totaling $300 at the door to support local organizations which aid in the retraining and placement of retired racehorses into new riding and driving careers.

Other interactive stations included a tour of the judges' stand and announcer's booth, a mare and foal, horse themed crafts and face painting, and photos in the starting car.

Members of Racing Under Saddle Ontario were onsite to demonstrate the versatility of the Standardbred racehorse in different disciplines.

Representatives from the Youth Literary Derby chatted with kids and parents about their horse-themed writing contest designed to engage Ontario-resident youngsters in Grades 5 through 8.

The Grand River Raceway Open House is presented in cooperation with the Hands On Horses Program and the Ontario Harness Horse Association.

Grand River Raceway extends it appreciation to all of the associations and volunteers who assisted with this event.

More than 3,500 people have attended Grand River Raceway's Open House events over the past ten years.

Grand River Raceway's live racing season opens this Friday at 6:30 p.m. and continues most Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights all summer.

by Kelly Spencer, for Grand River Raceway



