Artspeak and Muscle Massive on the move

Hanover Shoe Farms announces that Artspeak , the outstanding son of the sire of sires Western Ideal , will stand at Winbak Farms in Ontario for the 2018 harness racing breeding season. Artspeak's oldest foals will be yearlings in 2018.

"From the ones we can see here at Hanover, and from what we hear from other breeders, Artspeak's foals are exceptionally good-looking," said Jim Simpson, Hanover Shoe Farms CEO and Artspeak's syndicate manager. "We intend to continue breeding to him and expect that he will prove to be one of North America's leading sires."

Artspeak's service fee will be $4,000 Canadian.

Hanover Shoe Farms announces that Muscle Massive, winner of the 2010 Hambletonian, will stand at Victory Hill Farm in Indiana for the 2018 breeding season.

From only four crops of racing age, Muscle Massive has already sired numerous stake winners, including 2016 Valley Victory and 2017 Kentucky Futurity winner Snowstorm Hanover, and the European sensation Cruzado de la Noche.

“The Indiana program is one of the very best in harness racing,” said Jim Simpson, Hanover Shoe Farms CEO and Muscle Massive syndicate manager, citing the results of the Indiana sale and the fact that three Indiana-sired horses won Breeders Crown finals this year. “We want to be part of this lucrative and growing program. Swan For All is proving to be an important sire, and we think that the blood of Muscle Massive will complement his through his daughters. We intend to continue breeding to him in Indiana.”

Muscle Massive will stand at Victory Hill Farm at a service fee of $4,000.

James W. Simpson

Hanover Shoe Farms, Inc.