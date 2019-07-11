GUELPH, ON -- TheStable.ca is proud to participate in National Caretaker Appreciation Day #NCAD19 being celebrated at harness racing racetracks and training centres throughout Canada from July 19 - 21.

As the largest harness stable in Canada and the fastest-growing fractional ownership stable in horse racing, TheStable.ca employs 30 full-time caretakers at its base, Tomiko Training Centre, in Puslinch, ON.Now in its fourth year of operation, TheStable.ca has 670 clients across 11 countries who currently own fractions of 100 horses.TheStable.ca Caretaker GiveBack provides clients with the opportunity to contribute a donation to a gratuity pool. TheStable.ca Caretaker GiveBack is now open for donations and will close on July 19 at 11:59 p.m. All donations in the gratuity pool will be divided evenly among caretakers and riders during a Staff Lunch on July 20.