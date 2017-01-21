Well Said moving to Sugar Valley Farm

05:44 AM 21 Jan 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Well Said
Well Said

Well Said, who has stood stud at Hanover Shoe Farms in Pennsylvania since 2010, is relocating to Delaware Ohio’s Sugar Valley Farm, just a couple miles down the road from the scene of his decisive 1:51.4 score in the 2009 Little Brown Jug.

Well Said took his 1:47.3 mark in the 2009 Meadowlands Pace en route to being that season’s Dan Patch Award winning 3-Year-Old Colt Pacer and Pacer of the Year. A winner of 14 of 26 starts lifetime and over $2.5 million on the racetrack, he has proven successful as a stallion as well.

Well Said is the sire of 2016 Meadowlands Pace Champion Control The Moment, 2013 Breeders Crown Champion Uffizi Hanover and 2015 Little Brown Jug runner-up Lost For Words. In 2016 he was the 12th ranked pacing stallion in North America by 2-year-old earnings and ranked 5th by 3-year-old earnings. A son of the prolific Western Hanover, and out of Artsplace mare Must See ($487,122), Well Said brings one of the most sought after pacing pedigrees in the sport to Ohio.

“I can’t thank the Well Said Syndicate and Hanover Shoe Farms enough,” said Sugar Valley Farm’s Joe McLead. “It’s a thrill for us to stand a Little Brown Jug champion right here in Delaware, where it means so much. He’s a beautiful animal and a proven sire and he offers a fantastic opportunity for Ohio’s horsemen, especially with the expansion of harness racing here and the continued growth of the Sires Stakes Program.”

Well Said’s 2017 stud fee will be $5,000.

For more information on Sugar Valley Farm, visit http://www.sugarvalleyfarmstallions.com/

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Post Time to host USTA Presidential Debate
21-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
Well Said moving to Sugar Valley Farm
21-Jan-2017 05:01 AM NZDT
Class is key on Meadowlands Card
21-Jan-2017 02:01 AM NZDT
Fastest card of the year 1:49.3 & 1:49.4
20-Jan-2017 19:01 PM NZDT
Highlights from Thursday's Post Time show
20-Jan-2017 19:01 PM NZDT
Yonkers Thursday Pick 5 well received
20-Jan-2017 17:01 PM NZDT
Silverlode, Flameon putting on great show
20-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News