Well Said moving to Sugar Valley Farm

Well Said, who has stood stud at Hanover Shoe Farms in Pennsylvania since 2010, is relocating to Delaware Ohio’s Sugar Valley Farm, just a couple miles down the road from the scene of his decisive 1:51.4 score in the 2009 Little Brown Jug.

Well Said took his 1:47.3 mark in the 2009 Meadowlands Pace en route to being that season’s Dan Patch Award winning 3-Year-Old Colt Pacer and Pacer of the Year. A winner of 14 of 26 starts lifetime and over $2.5 million on the racetrack, he has proven successful as a stallion as well.

Well Said is the sire of 2016 Meadowlands Pace Champion Control The Moment, 2013 Breeders Crown Champion Uffizi Hanover and 2015 Little Brown Jug runner-up Lost For Words. In 2016 he was the 12th ranked pacing stallion in North America by 2-year-old earnings and ranked 5th by 3-year-old earnings. A son of the prolific Western Hanover, and out of Artsplace mare Must See ($487,122), Well Said brings one of the most sought after pacing pedigrees in the sport to Ohio.

“I can’t thank the Well Said Syndicate and Hanover Shoe Farms enough,” said Sugar Valley Farm’s Joe McLead. “It’s a thrill for us to stand a Little Brown Jug champion right here in Delaware, where it means so much. He’s a beautiful animal and a proven sire and he offers a fantastic opportunity for Ohio’s horsemen, especially with the expansion of harness racing here and the continued growth of the Sires Stakes Program.”

Well Said’s 2017 stud fee will be $5,000.

For more information on Sugar Valley Farm, visit http://www.sugarvalleyfarmstallions.com/