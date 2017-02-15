Canadian Sales combine

Mississauga, Ont. - Standardbred Canada and Forest City Standardbred Sales Inc. are proud to announce that agreement in principle has been reached to combine the two harness racing yearling sales into one which is scheduled to take place at the Western Fair District Metroland Media Agriplex in London, Ontario on the weekend of October 14th and 15th 2017.

The two parties have been in discussions since early December with the focus of creating a high quality event showcasing the best yearlings to our buyers under one roof over two days.

Standardbred Canada President and CEO Dan Gall states, "This is a wonderful step forward working with our industry partners to create something special and to promote and showcase our horse racing industry, to not only Ontario but across Canada and North America."

Forest City Yearling Sale President and Sales Manager Ann Straatman commented about uniting the two sales, "With fewer yearlings available, it only makes sense to coordinate our efforts to create one sale event for our customers."

Heather Reid, Sales Manager of the Standardbred Canada Sale added, "I am looking forward to working with our sellers and Forest City Sales to present a best in class Yearling Sale."

The two parties will begin working on further planning immediately. Additional information, for all interested owners and consignors wishing to enter their yearlings into the London Selected Yearling Sale, will be available in the near future.

For all additional inquiries please contact:

Ann Straatman - 519-319-0650 (forestcitysale@quadro.net)

Heather Reid - 905-858-3060 x 250 (hreid@standardbredcanada.ca)