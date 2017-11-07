Maryland Fund Stakes held at Ocean Downs

The Maryland Standardbred Fund Stakes headlined the Sunday race card at Ocean Downs.

The stakes kicked off with two-year-old filly trotters opening the card as early non-wagering events. Driver Vic Kirby took Sign N Drive ( Cr Commando ) to the front out of the gate, holding off a three-quarter pole challenge by Miss Jocelyn, stopping the timer in 2:06.1 for owner Scott Woogen of Mechanicsville, VA, Duane Wagner was the trainer.

In the second division Callmemza ( Great George Two ) left the gate from post four and never looked back. Collen In Command got the pocket trip but was never able to challenge Callmemza. W. Bib Roberts trains and co-owns the filly along with Graham Grace Stables and M & W Stables. Time for the mile was 2:07.1 with Jonathan Roberts in the bike.

In the first race on the card, K J Ben (Riggins) gave owner Scott Woogen his second stakes win of the night in the first division of colt/gelding pacers. Reins men Art Stafford Jr picked up his first stakes win of the night with the Duane Wagner trainee in 1:59.2.

A single division of colt/gelding trotters went to post as race 3. Co-owner/trainer/driver Ray Schnittker made his first trip to Ocean Downs a winning one with Broken Record( Muscles Yankee ) over Save The Night in 2:00.1. Theodore Gewertz co-owns.

Driver Corey Callahan made a rare appearance at the ocean up behind Toms Typhoon (Cam's Rocket) in the second division for colt/gelding pacers. Corey settled In The Pocket , waiting till the head of the stretch to challenge Quick Art, winning by Â¾ length in 1:57.2 for owner Thomas Cooke. Roger Hans is the trainer.

The final two stakes of the night were for filly pacers, with Ringler Stables Ideal Wedding( American Ideal ) cutting a mile in 2:00.4 for driver Allan Davis and trainer Richard Ringler. Fancy Sound was second.

The final stake of the night gave owner Scott Woogen his third stakes win of the night when Bag Lady Blue( Roddy's Bags Again ) stopped the clock in 2:00.1 over Andi's Peanut. This also gave trainer Duane Wagner his third training win and driver Art Stafford Jr. his second Maryland stakes win.