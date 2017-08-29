Malta, Monday 28th August 2017 - Win Systems, a leading technology and gaming supplier, has boosted its sales team with the appointment of Manuel Wladdimiro.

Wladdimiro, who has been named as Sales Manager for Central America and the Caribbean (Gaming Division), joins from WMS, now a part of Scientific Games, where he spent four years as the Sales Manager for the same region.

Previously, he held various roles within the US telecoms industry, including eight years as Director of Sales and Marketing at Telecom Networks.

Wladdimiro will be responsible for expanding Win Systems’ commercial footprint within the region, where it is making a concerted push to target new casino operators, as well as developing existing partnerships.

Eric Benchimol, CEO at Win Systems, said: “I am very pleased to have brought Manuel into our sales team. With his local expertise and previous industry experience, we are sure he’ll be a great addition as we look to build on our presence within the region.”

Manuel Wladdimiro, Sales Director, Central America and the Caribbean, Gaming Division, said: “It’s an exciting time to join Win Systems as we look to roll-out our expanding product range into new territories and with new operators.

I’m looking forward to taking a hands-on approach over the coming months where I will look to build upon my regional knowledge to further existing partnerships and develop new ones.

” The move comes as Win Systems enters the second half of its biggest year to date, with a record number of 350 staff expected to be employed remotely and across its offices in Spain, Slovenia and Mexico by the end of 2017.

Win Systems has also recently announced the significant hiring of Carlos Reig as its Corporate Director of Operations (Gaming), and Jose Luis Aranda as the Managing Director of Gold Club.

About Win Systems

WIN SYSTEMS is a global technology provider for the gaming and entertainment industry. The company specializes in systems and services for casinos and lotteries, gaming devices and server based video lottery terminals (VLTs).

WIN offers a full range of technology services, including design, programming, installation, operation and maintenance of its systems.

Win Systems has an extensive track-record of offering the best in class information management systems, recognized throughout the world for providing superior real-time control, stability and reliability for land-based casinos, lotteries, and route operations.

In 2016, Win Systems acquired Gold Club, a global developer and provider of gaming machines and electronic roulette with a presence in over 50 countries worldwide.

The result of the acquisition is an emerging leader in the global gaming industry with a significant footprint in Europe, South Africa and the Americas.

The company is continuously evolving, refining and expanding its product line ahead of market demands, setting trends and creating tools that are becoming essential for its customers’ successful operations.

For more information: www.winsystemsintl.com || +1 212 206 9325 || Tw: @win_systems