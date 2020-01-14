Princess Tiffany; Good mare eyeing success again

The riches-laden racing record of Princess Tiffany is set to be added to over the next month or so with the Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen trained mare making her first appearance this time in at Rangiora trials on Tuesday.

While the trial win (the daughter of Art Major won well in an overall time of 2.29.9 over the 2000m mobile) had its usual class about it more pressing matters will be foremost in her connections minds as they plot their way towards Group racing success in both New Zealand and Australia.

Immediate racing options for Princess Tiffany would seem abundant but also come with a catch as the Group 1 Breeders Stakes at Addington on February the 14th, itself a fine race to compete in and potentially win, clashes ever-so-closely with two Ladyship Mile lead-in races on Australian turf with those races all but promising Ladyship Mile starts to those finishing within the top three. The Breeders Stakes offers that carrot only for the horse first across the line..

A betting man could offer a compromise of a bob-each-way with Princess Tiffany competing at Addington and, if missing out on that prize, flying the Tasman for a tilt at The Robin Dundee on the 22nd the following week although that would seem a stern examination of the horses ability to have three major races (if you include the then following Ladyship Mile) in a little over two weeks and would be highly dependent on logistics falling into place.

As things are it would seem a bounty of sorts awaits whatever racing schedule is decided and with Princess Tiffany's NSW and Queensland Oaks wins no doubt fresh in the memory bank you couldn't blame connections demanding a continued assault on group racing features on Australian soil.

Buyers at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale can snare a little of the Princess Tiffany factor for themselves in the form of "Miki Diamonds" who is being offered by Breckon Farms. The colt ,lot 103 , is by Always B Miki and is a 1/2 brother to both Princess Tiffany and Rock Diamonds (22 wins) with first dam Dancing Diamonds being a NZ Yearling Sales Championship Final winner herself.

The maternal line and wider family has produced wonderful racetrack results of late and include Sir Major Stride, 1.55.1 pacer Code Red and the Golden Slipper winner of 2010 in the form of Ohoka's Bondy. To say it's a family of winners would be understating it by some margin.