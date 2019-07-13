Princess Tiffany to use her class

Mark Purdon will be backed up on the couch watching Queensland unfold on the tv screen on Saturday but still has some salient thoughts about how the races may unfold.

“The good news is that the team trained well on Thursday and Poi is happy with where they are at. That is obviously a big thing going into the races “ he said

How those races may unfold is the crucial question and it is probably Princess Tiffany will be out to use her class to dominate the race with her best rival drawn badly in the second row.

“There’s not a lot speed inside her and she can really sprint out of the gate if you ask her. The one horse (Write About Lexy) can go out of the gate but you would think they would be looking to trail us”

“Over a sprint distance you want to be on the boil so she may well stay in front the trip. “

Mark is not fazed by the fact Princess Tiffany (parked, fought well but close) seemed to have a hard run in her leadup race last week.

“She is funny like that. There is not that much of her but when she has a hard race she often improves with it. She is tough”

Miss Streisand, who fought well last week and has Sydney form has to come from outside the second row which makes things difficult for her.

Breeder’s Crown plans for Princess Tiffany will be confirmed after the race.

Mark concedes both Jesse Duke and Self Assured face challenges in the South East Derby.

“You would think Lochinvar Art would want to lead all the way and he has the speed to get there. If Self Assured followed him out on his back he might not be too far back maybe in the second and third line on the outer which means he won’t have to do too much work” Mark said.

“Jesse Duke will have to go forward from where he is drawn so I could see him parked out. It means both ours could be close enough to have their chance. Hopefully that is how it will work out . I would say the one on the inside of the second row IMake Mine Memphis) will be looking for a similar run and they may not be far away “

Courtesy of All Stars Racing Stables

