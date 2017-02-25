Day At The Track

Princess the Queen of Menangle

10:59 PM 25 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
A Piccadilly Princess
A Piccadilly Princess stuck out her nose right on the line

There are few sights more stirring than two great harness racing horses going head-to-head in a battle royale.

And that was the case in the Group One $200,000 Macarthur Square Ladyship Mile at Tabcorp Park at Club Menangle tonight when champion pair A Piccadilly Princess (Natalie Rasmussen) and Frith (Luke McCarthy) fought out a thrilling finish to this elite mares’ sprint.

At the end A Piccadilly Princess stuck out her nose right on the line to beat the gallant Frith by a nose, with the winner rating 1:50.4 for the mile.

Racegoers knew they were in for something special when the pair cleared out from their rivals on the home turn and settled down for a soul-stirring run to the line.

Blake Fitzpatrick brought Bettorthenspecial with a strong finish to grab third but all honours were with the first two horses as A Piccadilly Princess’ earnings soared above the half-million dollar mark with her win.

“She’s such a terrific little horse, there’s not much of her but she tries her heart out,” said leading reinswoman Natalie Rasmussen who took the reins for the Mark Purdon stables she co-runs with the ace New Zealand mentor.

“My horse always gives you everything she’s got but I have to give a lot of credit to Frith as well, she never stopped trying – and they’re two great horses, that’s for sure.”

A Piccadilly Princess is by Bettor's Delight from the Holmes Hanover mare Hyde Park Royal.

A Piccadilly Princess’ win gave the stable the first two Group Ones of the night after their earlier win in the NSW Oaks with Partyon.

. . . and the Purdon express rolled on – with some of their best prospects still to come.

Amanda Zammit

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Andy Miller wins four including feature trot
25-Feb-2017 19:02 PM NZDT
Mach it a Par again in $50,000 Open
25-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Gallier launches Jackie's Rocket at Miami Valley
25-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Bo Sowers Gets 1,000th win
25-Feb-2017 15:02 PM NZDT
American race call for Prix de Paris
25-Feb-2017 08:02 AM NZDT
Early-Season rivalry brewing in Yonkers' Open
25-Feb-2017 08:02 AM NZDT
WHHC Leg Spices Meadowlands Saturday Night
25-Feb-2017 08:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News