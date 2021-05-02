Prix Antigone to Freeman de Houelle

Freeman de Houelle (8m Vigove - Rafina de Houelle) easily took the Gr. III monte Prix Antigone (purse 90,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap, 5-10 year old European eligibles) at Vincennes, clocked in 1.12.3kr and off as the 5/10 favorite.

Eric Raffin was the harness racing jockey for trainer/breeder Franck Leblanc and owner Stephane Gohier. This was Freeman’s ninth victory for 476,580€ earned. He overcame a 25 meter penalty in this one.

Byrh Gede (10g Ganymede ) took second for Damien Bonne and owner/trainer Alexandre Pillon. Third home was Edition Gema (7f Prince Gede ) for jockey Gaelle Godard and trainer/owner Marc Sassier.

Freeman de Houelle

The upcoming weekend will include the Trophee Vertg Leg 2 (purse 45,000€, 2800 meters distance handicap) at Rambouillet and that field includes two 50 meter handicapped performers, Brillant Madrik and Express Jet.

The same day will have the Criterium de Vitesse de Basse-Normandie at Argentan. (purse 90,000€, 1609 meters autostart, 4-10 year olds Intertnational). Etonnant and Billie de Montfort are among the starters.

LeTrot, PMU files/photos

http://www.letrot.comFor full race results, click here.