Prix D'Ete draw live at H3R Wednesday night

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec - On Wednesday night the Hippodrome 3R is hosting the fourth leg of the World Driving Championship with four events, but after the fourth race on the program there will be some live excitement as the draw for this Sunday's C$200,000 Prix D'Ete will take place in the winner's circle.

The Prix D'Ete, one of the richest races in North America for four-year-old pacers, is expecting an all-star cast of performers. The names of the eight highest money winners this season will be announced Wednesday afternoon and the post-position draw will take place after the fourth race that evening.

"We wanted to add a little extra excitement to our World Driving Championship Night Wednesday," said Claude Levesque, president of the Quebec Jockey Club that hosts the Prix D'Ete. "The Prix D'Ete is our showcase racing event of the 2017 season."

This year, post time has been changed this Sunday, Prix D'Ete Day. The first race post time is 2:30 pm and the Hippodrome 3R will feature a special 15-race live program. The Prix D'Ete is scheduled to go off at 7:00 pm.

In addition to the Prix D'Ete this Sunday, the track also is featuring the third and final preliminary round of the C$220,000 Future Stars Series for two-year-old pacing colts and fillies. They will be vying for points to be eligible for the $55,000 finals on September 3.

First race post time Wednesday evening is 7:15 pm for the World Driving Championship fourth leg at H3R. There will be a meet and greet for race fans with all eleven drivers in the Grandstand starting at 6:15 pm and the opening night ceremonies and introduction of the drivers from around the world gets underway at 6:50 pm. The four WDC events are races 5 thru 8 on the program.

For more information, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.