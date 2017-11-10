Day At The Track

€120,000 Prix Olry-Roederer

05:51 AM 10 Nov 2017 NZDT
Jockey Camille Levesque and trainer Thomas Levesque of Dexter Fromentro
November 9, 2017 - Today’s Gr. II monte Prix Olry-Roederer (purse €120,000, 2850 meters, nine European starters) drew a superb harness racing field and victory went to Dexter Fromentro (4m Qwerty-Princesse d’Ombree) and jockey Camille Levesque.

Thomas Levesque trains and Pierre Levesque owns the 1.16.3kr timed winner that was off at 9/2 odds.

6.3/1 Dragon d’Avril (4m Thorens Vedaquais) was second with Adrien Lamy up for Sebastien Houyvet, the owner/trainer. Third was 6/1 Dreamer Delo (4m Ready Cash-Reverie d’Ar) and jocket Damien Bonne. The 1.4/1 favorite Darlhey du Rib was a misque dq.

The day’s Q+ was also at Vincennes this day and the Prix de Cognac (purse €55,000, 2850 meters, 14 starters) went to 2.1/1 Viking Fromentro (8g Capriccio-Ormindia) for driver Pierre Levesque and trainer Thomas Levesque, quite a fine day for the Levesque team.  4.3/1 Balando was second for Dominik Locqueneux and third was 44/1 As de Godisson and driver Laurent Verva. Q+ payoffs follow.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

 

