Prix d’Amerique field – Five spots remain

05:26 AM 17 Jan 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Prix d’Amérique
Prix d’Amérique

January 16, 2017 - Five starting spots remain for harness racing's 2017 Prix d’Amerique.

The earned invitations to date are listed below.

Sweden’s trainer Daniel Reden has three on the list (Lionel, Call Me Keeper and Wild Honey) that will line up against favorite Bold Eagle.

1- Anna Mix – 1st Prix de Bretagne (Gr.II)

2- Propulsion – 2nd Prix de Bretagne (Gr.II)

3- Princess Grif – 3rd Prix de Bretagne (Gr.II)

4- Bold Eagle – 1st Prix du Bourbonnais (Gr.II)

5- Lionel – 2nd Prix du Bourbonnais (Gr.II)

6- Voltigeur de Myrt – 3rd Prix du Bourbonnais (Gr.II)

7- Belina Josselyn – 1st du Ténor de Baune (Gr.II)

8- Treasure Kronos – 1st Critérium Continental (Gr.I)

9- Timoko – 2nd Prix de Bourgogne (Gr.II)

10- Booster Winner – 3rd Prix de Bourgogne (Gr.II)

11- Briac Dark – 1st Prix de Belgique (G.II)

12- Call Me Keeper – 2nd Prix de Belgique (G.II)

13- Wild Honey – 3rd Prix de Belgique (G.II)

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Panocchio three-peats at Pompano
16-Jan-2017 16:01 PM NZDT
Longshots light up tote board
16-Jan-2017 16:01 PM NZDT
Son of Muscle Mass wins $56,000 Trot
16-Jan-2017 11:01 AM NZDT
Dr. M.L. King Holiday card, Monday
16-Jan-2017 11:01 AM NZDT
Pennsylvania Fair Awards Banquet
16-Jan-2017 05:01 AM NZDT
USTA annual district 7 meeting
16-Jan-2017 05:01 AM NZDT
A high five for Marohn at The Meadowlands
15-Jan-2017 17:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News