Prix d’Amerique field – Five spots remain

January 16, 2017 - Five starting spots remain for harness racing's 2017 Prix d’Amerique.

The earned invitations to date are listed below.

Sweden’s trainer Daniel Reden has three on the list (Lionel, Call Me Keeper and Wild Honey) that will line up against favorite Bold Eagle.

1- Anna Mix – 1st Prix de Bretagne (Gr.II)

2- Propulsion – 2nd Prix de Bretagne (Gr.II)

3- Princess Grif – 3rd Prix de Bretagne (Gr.II)

4- Bold Eagle – 1st Prix du Bourbonnais (Gr.II)

5- Lionel – 2nd Prix du Bourbonnais (Gr.II)

6- Voltigeur de Myrt – 3rd Prix du Bourbonnais (Gr.II)

7- Belina Josselyn – 1st du Ténor de Baune (Gr.II)

8- Treasure Kronos – 1st Critérium Continental (Gr.I)

9- Timoko – 2nd Prix de Bourgogne (Gr.II)

10- Booster Winner – 3rd Prix de Bourgogne (Gr.II)

11- Briac Dark – 1st Prix de Belgique (G.II)

12- Call Me Keeper – 2nd Prix de Belgique (G.II)

13- Wild Honey – 3rd Prix de Belgique (G.II)