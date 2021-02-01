Prix d'Amérique undercard action

Prix d'Amérique undercard harness racing action at Vincennes racecourse on Sunday.

A Sweet Dance Wins Gr. III Prix Helen Johansson

A Sweet Dance (6f Maharajah -Sugar Step), off at 7/1 odds, rallied to win the Gr. III Prix Helen Johansson (purse 80,000€, 2100 meters autostart) today at Vincennes timed in a quick 1.11.0kr.

Alexis Prat piloted this Anders Lindqvist trainee for owner S. Kristensson Akorie AB to her second win in France and now for life earnings of 349,119€.

The 10/1 odds Dear Friend (8f Orlando Vici ) was second for trainer/driver Johan Untersteiner, and third home was 2.7/1 Decoloration (8f Prince d’Espace ) for Tony Le Beller.

Rebella Matters was fourth at 2.1/1 for Jean Michel Bazire.

A Sweet Dance

To watch the video replay click here.

Aetos Kronos wins Gr. II Prix Bold Eagle

Aetos Kronos (5m Bold Eagle -Will Of A Woman) rallied in deep stretch to win the Gr. II Prix Bold Eagle (purse 100,000€, 2100 meters autostart) at Vincennes timed in 1.11.8kr.

This Jerry Riordan trainee, off at 1.8/1 odds, was driven by Jean Michel Bazire for owner Team Snyder AB to secure his first win in France and increased his life earnings to 757,367€.

The 4.6/1 Gelati Cut (5m Coktail Jet ) was a close second with Gabriele Gelormini up for trainer R.C. Larue and 10/1 Alrajah One (5m Maharajah ) was third for Alessandro Gocciadoro.

Grand Art at 227/1 and 20/1 Empire earned the fourth and fifth checks.

Aetos Kronos

For the replay click here.